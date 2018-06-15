Douglas Elliman Development Marketing Promotes Jaime Drysdale to Vice President of Marketing

Douglas Elliman announces that Jaime Drysdale has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing for Development Marketing in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. Drysdale was most recently the Senior Marketing Director for Douglas Elliman Development Marketing (DEDM).

“Jaime has been an integral part of the Development Marketing Team’s expansion and success in both Broward and Palm Beach Counties,” said Caprice Weber, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. “As we continue to grow our portfolio, she will continue to be a tremendous asset to the team.”

Her experience working on some of South Florida’s most iconic developments for DEDM includes VistaBlue Singer Island, 3550 South Ocean, Akoya Boca West, The Bristol and 2000 Ocean. In her new position, she will be overseeing these projects along with the rest of the portfolio in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. Prior to joining Elliman, she served as Vice President of Sales and Business Development for a global marketing agency.

“I am thrilled to be taking on this role working with one of the best teams in the business,” said Drysdale. “I would not have gotten here without my mentor, Caprice Weber, and the rest of the Development Marketing team for South Florida.”

Jaime holds a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and Master of Educational Leadership from Florida Atlantic University as well as a Master of Business Administration from Florida International University. She is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Florida.