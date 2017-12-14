EAT, DRINK AND BE MERRY AT SOUTH FLORIDA RESTAURANTS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Miami-Dade

Situated at the newly renovated Iberostar Berkley Hotel on South Beach, BLT Steak invites guests to celebrate Christmas in style with a special three course prix-fixe menu served from 3PM to 9PM on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24, 2017 and Christmas Day, Monday, December 25, 2017. For $80 per person – excluding tax and gratuity – indulge in a selection of holiday dishes created by Chef Carlos Torres. Appetizers will include choice of Stracciatella & Hearts of Palm Salad served with baby kale and apple coriander dressing or Calamari and Octopus Escabeche served with charred tomatoes and romesco. For the entrée, guests can enjoy Grilled Colorado Lamb Chops served with a pistachio mint mojo or Roasted Lobster Aji Amarillo paired with Catalan spinach. A selection of Root Vegetable Melange, Sweet Potato and Shiitake Mash and BBQ Corn will be served family style for the table. If there’s any room left for dessert, indulge in your choice of Chocolate Buche de Noel complete with chocolate pearls and dulce de leche or a delicious Mango Pavlova decorated with passion fruit and pomegranate seeds. BLT Steak is located at The Berkeley Shore Hotel, 1610 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. Telephone: (786) 605-0819. https://bltrestaurants.com/blt-steak/miami/.

Brickell’s culinary gem Cantina La Veinte is celebrating Christmas in style with gorgeous views of Brickell Key and Biscayne Bay and a special holiday menu beginning at 7PM on Christmas Eve. Priced at $45 per person, Cantina’s Christmas menu will offer traditional holiday fare such as tableside carved Roasted Turkey with all the fix-ins – Gravy, Cranberry Sauce, Roasted Glazed Baby Carrots and Sweet Potato Puree. For a sweet finish, guests can indulge in decadent desserts from the Dessert Station. The regular a la carte menu will also be available. Cantina La Veinte is located at 495 Brickell Avenue at the Icon Brickell. Telephone: (786) 623-6136; www.cantinala20.com.

Lightkeepers located at the The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami is celebrating Christmas to the fullest extent this holiday season. On Sunday, December 24, 2017 from 6PM to 10PM, indulge in a decadent three-course meal complete with a stunning dessert buffet. At $145 per adult and $49 per child (excluding tax and gratuity), enjoy a first course choice of Cobia Tiradito, Oysters & Pearls or Pate Chicken Pate; the second course features a choice of Whipped Burrata, Leafy Greens, or Charred Octopus; and the main dish is a choice of Bone in Filet, Turbot or Mallard Duck. The Sweet Corner has favorites for the entire family; indulge in selections like Red Currant Cheesecake, Pumpkin Pie, Gingerbread Tres Leches and many more. The festivities continue into Christmas Day where guests can enjoy a sumptuous brunch spread for $145 per adult and $49 per child (excluding tax and gratuity). Appetizers include Domestic Artisan Cheese and Cured Meats; selections of small bites like Chilled Potato Panna Cotta, Baked Brie, Farmers Carrots Pave and Country Terrine; composed salads; a bevy of bread and biscuits; and the featured soup of the night. Main entrees offer the choice of Smoked Peking Duck, Seared Halibut, Christmas Goose, Coal Roasted Langoustine and Juniper Cured Venison. The Christmas feast continues with delicious options from the carving station, handmade pasta station, Lightkeeper’s favorite street foods and breakfast specialties made to order or hot off the griddle. The Kids Corner has a selection of favorites for the little ones like personal pizzas or grilled chicken tenders and fries. Last but not least, the Sweet Treats station features items like the Cranberry Pistachio Bar, Pumpkin Tres Leches, and Honey & Date Cheesecake. Lightkeepers is located at 455 Grand Bay Drive in Key Biscayne. Reservations are required and can be made by calling: (305) 365-4156; www.lightkeepersmiami.com.

This holiday season, Macchialina, Miami Beach’s beloved brick-walled trattoria will be offering an exclusive Christmas Eve tasting menu hand-crafted by Chef Mike Pirolo in addition to the restaurant’s regular a la carte menu. Chef’s five-course tasting menu is $59 per person plus tax and gratuity. To start, diners will indulge in house favorites such as the Burrata Crostino, Broccolini al Cesare and Creamy Polenta with sausage ragu. Enjoy a pasta course of either Cavatelli Macchialina with baby meatballs, porchetta, and pecorino; Beet Mezzaluna with hazelnuts, brown butter and ricotta salad; or the Taglione al Funghi with Abalone mushrooms and parmigiano. Main courses will feature a 21-day Dry Aged NY Steak with fingerlings and a mushroom trifolata or the Mediterranean Branzino served with Yukon gold potatoes, brown butter and capers. Ending on a sweet note, Chef will reveal the dolce of the evening the night-of. Macchialina will be open their regular hours: Sunday thru Thursday 6PM to11PM and Friday/Saturday from 6PM to 11:30PM with the exception of Christmas Day when the restaurant will be closed.

Broward

3030 Ocean located inside the Harbor Beach Marriott Resort & Spa is offering diners a Christmas four-course prix fixe menu for $70 per person (excluding tax and gratuity). The regular a la carte menu will also be available. Executive Chef Adrienne Grenier’s sea-themed dishes include Florida lobster bisque shooter; ceviche with shrimp, scallops, local fish, Florida citrus, baby tomatoes, peppers, and cilantro; fritto misto with crispy calamari, oysters, shrimp, lemon, fennel, aioli; grilled swordfish with Florida blue crab rice, roasted tomato, and littleneck clam sauce; and a decadent egg nog panettone bread pudding with rum caramel and ice cream. 3030 Ocean is located at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa, 3030 Holiday Drive. Dinner is served nightly beginning at 6PM. Telephone: (954) 765-3030; http://www.3030ocean.com.

Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits invites guests to enjoy a very merry, buffet-style Christmas feast from noon to 9PM on Christmas Day. For $105 per adult and $49 for children (ages 5 through 12; excluding tax and gratuity), guests can choose from a stunning selection of delectable dishes. Breakfast favorites are served until 3PM for the early birds; indulge in a sumptuous selection of sweet or savory dishes. Including fresh selections from the Artisanal Cheese and Charcuterie Display, Salad Station, Hammock Hallow Garden Bar, Raw Bar Station, Carving Stations, Sides, Soup Bar, Sushi and Dim Sum Station. At the Kids Buffet, children can enjoy some of their favorites including macaroni and cheese, grilled ham and cheese sandwiches, or chicken fingers and French fries. To top it all off, guests will be presented with a multitude of sweet treats to complete the meal; ranging from Popcorn Panna Cotta, to Eggnog Truffles and even a Chocolate Molten Lava Cake station decorated with ice cream and toppings. Burlock Coast is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale at 1 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard. For reservations please call (954) 302-6460 or email burlockcoastrsvp@ritzcarlton.com; www.burlockcoast.com

Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille in Fort Lauderdale is inviting guests to enjoy delectable a la carte specials on Christmas Eve and a decadent buffet with a la carte specials Christmas Day. Priced at $69 per person and $35.50 for children ages 12 and under, the Christmas buffet will be available noon – 9PM. Wild Sea Oyster Bar and Grille is located inside the Riverside Hotel at 620 East Las Olas Boulevard. Reservations can be made by calling (954) 467-2555 or visiting http://www.wildsealasolas.com/

Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, is inviting guests to their award-winning brunch on Christmas Eve. For $69 per person (excluding tax and gratuity), guests can choose from an array of tasty food stations including omelet; Belgian waffle; bananas foster; meat-carving; full raw bar; pasta and made-to-order sushi. Other selections include traditional breakfast favorites, a variety of salads, desserts and fresh seasonal fruit. Brunch also features unlimited Mimosas, Bloody Mary’s, Sangria, Bellini’s and spiked freshly squeezed lemonade. Council Oak Steaks & Seafood is located inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at One Seminole Way in Hollywood, Florida. Brunch is served Sundays from 10AM to 2PM. For reservations, please call (954) 327-7501 or visit www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

L Bar, housed in the lobby of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, offers an extensive selection of cocktails ranging from riffs on the classics to original, inventive creations. With the season in mind, the lively cocktail lounge will offer a festive cocktail special throughout the holiday week (Dec. 18 – Dec. 25). Featuring winter flavors, the Jingle Juice ($12) will be made with vodka, cranberry juice, ginger beer, simple syrup and finished with an orange slice, cranberries and rosemary sprig. L Bar is open Sunday – Thursday, noon to midnight; Friday and Saturday noon to 3 a.m. For more information, visit www.seminolehardrock.com.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Miami-Dade

BLT Steak in the Iberostar Berkley Hotel on South Beach invites guests to a bubbly New Year’s Eve dinner complete with Laurent Perrier champagne toast. From 6 PM to 10:30 PM on Sunday, December 31, 2017 ring in the New Year with a three-course prix-fixe menu created by Chef Carlos Torres at $125 per person, not including tax and gratuity. The appetizer duo will include Heritage Pork Belly served with parsnip puree and truffle jus and Foie Gras Torchon with apricot compote and filone toast. Enjoy entrée duo of Char Broiled Himalayan Salt Dry Aged New York Strip Steak with charred broccoli rabe and tomato mojo as well as Seared Alaskan Halibut served with roasted wild mushrooms. For a dessert that’s twice as nice, enjoy the decadent Dark Chocolate Tart with ginger ice cream and caramel popcorn and the Key Lime Panna

Cotta with coconut tuille and key lime sorbet. BLT Steak is located at The Berkeley Shore Hotel, 1610 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. Telephone: (786) 605-0819; https://bltrestaurants.com/blt-steak/miami/.

Glass & Vine, the garden oasis in the heart of Coconut Grove’s Peacock Park, is inviting guests to join them for New Year’s Day brunch. On Monday, January 1, 2018, from 11AM to 3:30PM, guests can indulge in brunch favorites including Sweet Potato Tater Tots ($7) – crispy tots with buttermilk ‘ranch’ dressing; Wood Oven Baked Eggs ($12) – confit garlic cream, Grana Padano and cauliflower, with the option to add cured meat ($6) or truffle sauce ($4); Coquito French Toast ($12) with coconut milk, cinnamon and vanilla-maple syrup; and the Breakfast Sandwich ($14) with sunny side up eggs, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, brioche and served with French fries. Of course, no brunch would be complete without beverage options. To wash down bites, the beverage menu features Bloody Marys and Mimosas ($10) and Sangria ($10/$35) with sauvignon blanc, Chablis, passion fruit vodka and fresh fruit. Glass & Vine is located at 2820 McFarlane Road in Coconut Grove. Valet parking is available in front of the restaurant on McFarlane Road. Telephone: (305) 200-5268; http://www.glassandvine.com/.

Lightkeepers located at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami is ringing in the 2018 with an unforgettable brunch and New Year’s Eve dining experience along with a much-needed New Year’s Day Recovery Breakfast. On Sunday, December 31, 2017 from 12:30PM to 3PM indulge in a sumptuous brunch priced at $89 per adult and $39 per child (excluding tax and gratuity). Appetizers will include Imported and Local Artisan Cheese and Cured Meats; selections of small bites like Love Story Prosecco Gele, Scallop Ceviche, Borscht Shooter and Tuna Tartar; composed salads; a bevy of bread and biscuits; and selections from Chilled Seafood, Raw Bar and Caviar Bar. Main entrees include the choice of Beluga Lentil Veloute, Roasted Poussin, Prosciutto Wrapped Cobia, Mallard Duck Breast, Maple Lacquered Pork Belly, Colorado Lamb, Charred Cobalt Carrot and Russian Fingerlings and Pan Seared Potato Gnocchi. The Christmas feast continues with delicious pickings from the carving station or delight in breakfast specialties made to order or hot off the griddle. The Kids Corner has a selection of favorites for the little ones like Craft Macaroni and Cheese or Southern Fried Chicken Tenders and Waffle Fries. Last but not least, the dessert station features items like Gallete de Rois, Honey Cream and Pomegranate, Tangerine Panna Cotta, Hazelnut Chocolate Cake and so much more. On Sunday, December 31, 2017 from 7PM to 10PM guests are invited to enjoy a five-course prix fixe New Year’s Eve menu priced at $195 for adults and $59 per child (excluding tax and gratuity). First course choices include Ora King Salmon or Cone Uni; Second course selections are

Caviar Terrine and Smoked Lamb Roulade; Third Course offers choice of Liquid Lobster Agnolotti or Seared Potato Gnocchi; The main entrée includes choice of 48 Hour Short Rib or Golden Tile. For the grand finale, the dessert buffet offers sweet selections like Chocolate Pistachio Tarts, Hazelnut Crunch Bars and Tropical Mousse cups. Once all the celebrations are over on Monday, January 1, 2018, Lightkeepers is offering a Recovery Breakfast from 7AM to 2PM priced at $39 per adult and $20 per child (excluding tax and gratuity). Menu highlights include brunch favorites like: Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho, Bircher Muesli, Hangover Ceviche, Maine Lobster Bocadito, and Pecan Wood Smoked Brisket or Honey Baked Ham from the Josper. Breakfast specialties include Anson Mills Key West Shrimp-n-Grits, Corned Beef Hash, Sweet Corn, Chorizo and Arepa Benedict and Golden Hash Browns. For your sweet tooth, enjoy choice of Pancakes and Waffles or Cinnamon French Toast. Lightkeepers is located at 455 Grand Bay Drive in Key Biscayne. Reservations are required and can be made by calling: (305) 365-4156; www.lightkeepersmiami.com.

Rusty Pelican has two amazing party options for your New Year’s Eve celebration presenting an “Alice in Wonderland” theme: guests can dine in the restaurant or ballroom. The Mad Tea Party 2018 from 10PM-2AM. Follow the White Rabbit down the rabbit hole into a topsy-turvy Mad Tea Party. Dine in the enchanted Rusty Pelican Dining Room or Outdoor Patio with a one of a kind view of the downtown Miami skyline and fireworks! Enjoy an exquisite six-course dinner with champagne and themed entertainment. From $250-$1,250 (depending on seating) plus 22% Administrative Fee and 8% Sales Tax (Children 12 and under: $200); In the Ballroom: Wonderland 2018 from 9PM-2AM – Come paint the roses red in the whimsical Grand Ballroom with spectacular entertainment, food, champagne and premium bar for you to savor. The Culinary Team has created an extravagant array of food stations and options that are sure to please even the Queen of Hearts. Choose from land (Cheshire Cat) or sea (The Walrus) with menu items like “We Are All Mad!!” – braised and smoked chorizo crusted lamb ribs, mint and pea yogurt purée and parsley salad or “Off With His Head!!” – chilled poached lobster with black tea and Thai chili broth. Guests can celebrate in a grand setting of fabulous food, music, lights, and dancing and enjoy the fireworks at the stroke of midnight “through the looking glass” of Rusty Pelican’s iconic ballroom windows. From $325-$4,100 (depending on seating) plus 22% Administrative Fee and 8% Sales Tax (Children 12 And Under: $200). The Rusty Pelican is located at 3201 Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne. For reservations, please call (305) 361-3818; www.therustypelican.com.

Ring in the New Year in style at Brickell hotspot Cantina La Veinte. Offering incredible views of Brickell Key and Biscayne Bay, this culinary gem will take revelers to 2018 in style with gorgeous views, elevated Mexican fare and live entertainment. Cantina La Veinte will be offering an exquisite three-course feast prepared by Executive Chef Santiago Gomez beginning at 8PM. The curated menu is priced at $250 per person, excluding tax and gratuity, and includes a champagne toast for all as well as complimentary bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow for parties of four or more. To start, guests can choose between Steak Tartare made with dry-aged beef and Osetra caviar, or Alaskan King Crab Aguachile with lime-avocado sauce and fresh truffles. For the main course, options include whole Maine lobster with cilantro butter and seasonal mushrooms, or Wagyu beef with turnip-poblano purée and seasonal mushrooms. Offering a sweet finish is a delectable Chocolate Dome with raspberry gelée and chocolate textures. Diners can enjoy live entertainment including fresh sounds by a DJ as well as Cantina’s beloved mariachis. Cantina La Veinte is located at 495 Brickell Avenue at the Icon Brickell. Telephone: (786) 623-6136; www.cantinala20.com.

One of Miami Beach’s hottest new restaurants, Stiltsville Fish Bar, is ringing in the New Year with an extended weekend brunch. On Monday, January 1, 2018 from 11AM to 3PM, stop by the nautically inspired spot to enjoy the ultimate brunch experience for both land and sea. Menu highlights include: Pork Belly Bacon and Sweet Corn Pancakes ($18) with poached eggs, pickled green tomato chow-chow, tomato jam and Fresno chilies; Green Eggs and Ham ($7) with green deviled eggs, crispy country ham and pickles; Hummingbird Waffle ($13) with rum caramel, charred pineapple, pecans and mascarpone whip; and hearty Steak N’ Eggs ($38) with New York strip, eggs your way, smoky plantain hash and horseradish choron sauce. Specialty cocktails ($12 each) pair perfectly with any dish, including the refreshing Sunny Harper Rose with passion fruit, St. Germaine, Aperol, citrus rose and angostura bitters; The “Fat Flamingolada” is a take on the classic Piña Colada with Absolut Elyx, Bacardi White and Dark rum, lemongrass, coconut milk and pineapple; and the Square Grouper with Olmeca Altos Tequila, charred pineapple, key lime and smoky jalapeno. Stiltsville Fish Bar is located at 1787 Purdy Avenue on Miami Beach. Telephone: (786) 353-0477; www.stiltsvillefishbar.com

This holiday season, Macchialina, Miami Beach’s beloved brick-walled trattoria will be offering an exclusive New Year’s Eve tasting menu hand-crafted by Chef Mike Pirolo as well as the restaurant’s regular a la carte menu. The New Year’s Eve Tasting Menu is $75 per person plus tax and gratuity. To start, diners will indulge in house favorites such as the Burrata Crostino, Broccolini al Cesare and Creamy Polenta with sausage ragu. A pasta course will follow offering either Cavatelli Macchialina with baby meatballs, porchetta, and pecorino; Beet Mezzaluna with hazelnuts, brown butter and ricotta salad; or the Taglione al Funghi with Abalone mushrooms and parmigiana. Specials will include a Veal Osso Bucco served with creamy polenta and baby carrots and a whole Mediterranean Branzino served with Yukon gold potatoes, brown butter and capers. When opting the for the New Year’s Eve tasting menu, guests must pre-order their selections upon making their reservation due to overwhelming demand. Miami’s most coveted Italian hotspot will also be offering two wine pairings on New Year’s Eve, priced at $32 per person. Bar Manager Jacqueline Pirolo will be opening some special bottles of allocated wine for a more elevated wine experience for $55 per person. Macchialina will be open their regular hours: Sunday thru Thursday 6PM to11PM and Friday/Saturday from 6PM to 11:30PM with the exception of Christmas Day when the restaurant will be closed.

Ring in the New Year at The Dutch with a fantastic tasting menu inspired by award-winning Chef Andrew Carmellini’s American fare on December 31, 2017. The early menu seating is set for 6:30PM to 8PM and is priced at $125 per guest (not including tax and gratuity) and the late menu seating commences at 8:30PM until 10:30PM and is priced at $185 per guest, including a champagne toast. Snacks for the table will feature Butternut Squash Samosa and Lemon Cured Salmon; appetizers served include Foie Gras Mousse Jar, Florida Stone Crab Claws, and Roasted Beet Salad; the Intermezzo is a delightful Champagne Sorbet. Choose a main course from Homemade Spaghetti, Halibut “Moqueca,” Seared Diver Scallop, Roasted Duck Breast, or the 14 oz. Prime Ribeye. Dessert selections include Azelia Chocolate Crunch Bar and Strawberry and Elderflower Vacherin. The Dutch is located inside W South Beach Hotel, 2201 Collins Avenue, in Miami Beach. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling (305) 938-3112 or emailing info@thedutchmiami.com; www.thedutchmiami.com

This New Year’s Eve, Lure Fishbar located in the iconic Loews Hotel on South Beach will be offering two seating options for a decadent dinner handcrafted by Chef Ronnie Jariyawiriya to ring in the New Year Miami-style. The early seating is $90 per person (plus tax and gratuity) for a four-course prix-fixe; the late seating is $165 per person (plus tax and gratuity) for a five-course prix-fixe. Both menus feature dishes from both land and sea. Lure Fishbar is located at Loews Miami Beach Hotel, 1601 Collins Avenue on Miami Beach. For reservations or further information, telephone: (305) 695-4550; http://www.lurefishbar.com

Broward

3030 Ocean, Fort Lauderdale’s seaside destination, is inviting guests to celebrate the arrival of 2018 with a New Year’s Eve Tasting Menu. Priced at $100 per person, with the option to upgrade to a wine pairing for an additional $50 per person, guests will be treated to an unforgettable five-course meal. With delicious options from both land and sea, diners can ring in the New Year in style. 3030 Ocean is located at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa, 3030 Holiday Drive. Dinner is served nightly beginning at 6PM. Telephone: (954) 765-3030; http://www.3030ocean.com.

Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits is ringing in the New Year in style, with two sumptuous tasting menus for guests to delight in. On December 31st beginning at 5:30PM guests can enjoy an exquisite four-course feast priced at $99 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. The tasting menu features: Carpaccio of Ahi Tuna with shaved fennel, hearts of palm and arugula; Housemade Porchetta with hammock hallow greens, pickled veggies, and Lamb Chopper cheese; Olive oil poached Halibut with dragon bean cassoulet, dandelion greens, and Meyer lemon sauce and a White Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake. At $189 per person, the second tasting menu begins at 9PM and shares the same four dishes, including an additional course featuring mouth-watering Slow Cooked Short Rib expertly paired with truffled polenta, wild mushrooms and onion jam. Burlock Coast is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale at 1 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard. For reservations please call (954) 302-6460 or email burlockcoastrsvp@ritzcarlton.com; www.burlockcoast.com

Located inside the AAA Four Diamond Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, the award-winning Council Oak Steaks & Seafood cordially invites guests to indulge in a decadent four-course New Year’s Eve dining experience. Priced at $180 per person – excluding tax and gratuity – guests can enjoy an extravagant feast as the grand finale of 2017. The memorable experience begins with a choice of Butter Poached Main Lobster, New England Clam Chowder or Chanterelle Mushrooms. The second course features a selection of Council Oak Bacon, Grilled Octopus or Winter Greens. For the main course, guests can choose from 16 oz. Dry Aged Ribeye, Surf and Turf, Black Cod or Sun-Dried Tomato Gnocchi. Offers a sweet finish, a spectacular Baked Alaska – vanilla ice cream, Florida orange chiffon and lemon curd meringue. Council Oak will be open from 5PM to 10PM on New Year’s Eve. Council Oak is located at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at One Seminole Way in Hollywood, Florida. (800) 937-0010; www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille is inviting guests to enjoy a five-course prix fixe New Year’s Eve menu from 6PM to midnight on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Priced at $125 per person with an optional $50 wine pairing, the menu will feature both regular and vegetarian options. Delectable dishes include a Trio of Kumamoto Oyster with pickled watermelon rind, cucumber, gin and cilantro; Salmon Crudo with shaved cucumber, lava salt, and sea beans; Honey and Lavender Glazed Roasted Quail; and Herb Crusted Lamb Chop with black garlic, Romanesco, salsify puree, pomegranate drizzle, salsify crisps. Vegetarian options include Garlic-Balsamic Caviar with purple potato croquet, crème fraiche, and chives; House-made Tagliolini with lobster mushrooms and shaved truffle; Honey and Lavender Glazed Phyllo Napoleon with fennel-potato puree, roasted vegetable jus, confit peaches, shaved fennel, gooseberries; and Herb Crusted-Smoked Baby Eggplant with black garlic, Romanesco, salsify puree, pomegranate drizzle, and salsify crisps. Decadent desserts include a Blackberry Mousse Baume; and Champagne Granita – lemon basil macaron, pistachio brittle. Wild Sea Oyster Bar and Grille is located inside the Riverside Hotel at 620 East Las Olas Boulevard. Reservations can be made by calling (954) 467-2555 or visiting www.wildsealasolas.com