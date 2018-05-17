EISNERAMPER HOSTS 3RD ANNUAL ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT SUMMIT IN NYC

Preet Bharara, Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of NY, to Keynote

EisnerAmper LLP announces that its 3rd Annual Alternative Investment Summit will be held at Manhattan’s renowned performing arts complex, New World Stages, on Tuesday, June 12. The Summit will feature keynote speaker, Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and a Distinguished Scholar in Residence at the NYU School of Law.

EisnerAmper’s Alternative Investment Summit is an invitation-only event exclusively for financial service executives and key personnel within the alternative investment industry. This event will provide peer-to-peer networking and highly interactive panel discussions on the latest trends and opportunities in the hedge fund, private equity, and venture capital markets. This unique afternoon will offer a platform for professionals to meet, exchange ideas and learn about where the industry is headed, as well as provide insight from leading finance and operations professionals.

There will be an LP Outlook panel as well as concurrent Hedge Fund and Private Equity panels that will cover the critical issues and insights affecting alternative investments and the financial services industry as a whole, as well as the economic market outlook, global landscape, current market volatility and more.

“With world-class speakers such as Preet Bharara, the Summit has, in just three short years, become a premier event in the alternative investment space,” said Nicholas Tsafos, Director, and Chairman of the Board of EisnerAmper Global. “Industry leaders in many roles and across all types of alternative investments are sure to come away with key insights on the latest trends and hot topics in the industry.”