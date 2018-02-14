EQUILIBRIUM GROUP OFFERS PERSONALIZED EVENT PLANNING AND TURN-KEY INTERIOR DESIGN SERVICES TO ITS CULTURED AUDIENCE AND LAUNCHES ARCHITECTURE DIVISION  

Established in 2011 , The South Florida-based Company Consistently Creates One-of-a-Kind Experiences

Since 2011, Equilibrium Group has been leading the way for personalized services with the aim of creating an all-encompassing lifestyle brand for its cultured audience. From conceptualizing high-profile corporate events to curating off-site activations in well-traveled locales to realizing turn-key interior and architectural design spaces, audiences have been glowing with admiration for the South Florida-based company.

The seven-year-old group, led by Mr. Marc Silverstone and Mr. Voytek Faber, prides itself in envisioning and executing curated, one-of-a-kind and personalized experiences for its clients and guests that foster innovation, positioning them as leaders in the events and design category. The firm has been curating upscale activations not only in South Florida, but also in the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands, and Cuba that elevate the firm into a vital connoisseur of all things lifestyle and luxury. Some luxurious-centric activations for high-profile clients include branded VIP lounge spaces at the annual Haute Living Magazine dinner during Miami Art Week that was well-received by its discerning VIPs and celebrity guests.

Similarly, its award-winning Interior Design division as well as its newly launched Architecture line offers an array of services for turn-key residences positioned in locales such as the tropical Palm Beach to the luxurious Hamptons in an array of aesthetic styles from Colonial to Modern that meet the current real estate trends as well as demands of clientele looking for a well-furnished estate prior to moving in.

“We are pleased to lead Equilibrium Group into the New Year,” said Marc Silverstone and Voytek Faber in a joint statement. “Our company is excited to expand into new locales and destinations that are representative of the firm’s corporate identity.”

Additionally, the multi-faceted firm is known for its seven-point Corporate Values and Responsibility plan, where they hold themselves to the highest standard for its clientele that spurs innovation in their field.

For more information on Equilibrium Group, please visit: www.equilibrium.group

Follow Equilibrium Group on