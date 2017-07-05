ESPAÑOLA WAY REOPENS WITH GRAND REVEAL BLOCK PARTY

Thousands of Locals and City Officials Attended Historic Spanish Village’s Grand Reveal Party to

Celebrate Unveiling of Multi-Million Dollar Beautification Project

Española Way, the most historic lane on Miami Beach, celebrated its reopening yesterday following the completion of the City of Miami Beach’s $2.5 million restoration project to reclaim the picturesque and pedestrian-only street’s place in history. More than 2,000 attendees including local celebrities, city residents, international travelers, food lovers, City of Miami Beach commissioners and officials attended the grand reveal party hosted on June 6th. The street’s reopening was officially inaugurated with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, City of Miami Beach commissioners, and Consulate of Spain in Miami, as well as Española Way developers Scott Robins, and David Berg and Steve Kassin of Infinity Real Estate Group, immediately followed by a block party.

Evening festivities included a live performance by local favorite, Peruvian-American musician and composer, Tony Succar, who paid tribute to the street’s Hispanic roots with a salsa concert. Guests also enjoyed libations and complimentary bites of international cuisine from Española Way restaurants, as well as live entertainment throughout the night including flamenco dancers from Tapas y Tintos, an opera singer at Hosteria Romana, and mariachis at Oh! Mexico. Between sets, DJ Jenni Foxx, known for her familiar beats in rock, pop, and dance, kept the crowd dancing.

In conjunction with the street’s grand reveal party, Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, Española Way developer Scott Robins and Florent Gateau, Sr. Vice President of Operations for Trust Hospitality, and Luis Soto, El Paseo Hotel’s general manager, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at El Paseo Hotel, a legendary property comprised of seven, three-story villas on Miami Beach’s most historic destination, to celebrate its grand opening on Española Way.

As visitors and locals strolled down Española Way, the street’s Mediterranean-inspired character, color and charm were in full effect thanks to the city’s beautification efforts which included new Roman decorative pavers and sidewalks, utilities, landscaping and pedestrian street lighting. The renovation comes on the heels of Española Way being named the “Best Block in South Florida” by the Miami Herald newspaper.

Built as an artists’ colony in the 1920s with a creative vibe that mirrored Greenwich Village in New York and Montmartre (artists’ quarter) in Paris, Española Way was the first commercial street in Miami Beach thanks to N.B.T. Roney (of Roney Palace) and William Whitman (the father of Stanley, owner of Bal Harbour Shops) who modeled it after the romantic Mediterranean villages of Paris and Spain.

The cozy lane was later discovered by Hollywood and appeared in numerous films including Chains of Gold with John Travolta and The Birdcage with Robin Williams, as well music videos with Elton John, Pitbull and appearances on Miami Vice.

Thoughtfully designed to evoke a picturesque Spanish village with large overhangs, thick stucco walls and glazed tile-painted signs, the cozy Miami Beach street celebrates its rich past today as a must-stop destination to shop, eat, drink and people watch amongst an international crowd.

Scott Robins, the visionary behind the revitalized Sunset Harbour neighborhood and owner/manager of noteworthy commercial real estate across South Florida, as well as David Berg, Investment Director at Infinity Real Estate Group and business entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience, lead the restoration of Española Way.

“South Florida’s best street will be even better with these new enhancements, which further showcase Española Way’s great architecture, walkability and unique culture thanks to its local shopkeepers, artisans, cafes and restaurants,” explains Robins. “Many of the family owned businesses have been on the street for 15 years or more, and the proprietors personally greet guests with a smile. In an effort to create a safe, family-friendly place for locals to hang out, we are curating weekly and monthly programming, daily events and nightlife for all ages to enjoy Miami’s slice of history served with a touch of culture.”

The new Española Way will also host a series of recurring events, cementing its place as a destination within a destination. The street’s roster of engaging activations includes:

Saturday Bazaar

Noche de Coche

Noche de Encuentros