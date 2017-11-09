ESTRELLA DAMM CHEF’S CHOICE RETURNS WITH TOP MIAMI CHEFS

South Florida’s Finest Culinary Talents To Curate Mediterranean Inspired Meals

Estrella Damm Chef’s Choice is back and features a more robust program than ever before. The series will run from November 1 through November 30, 2017 and will highlight 50 of Miami’s top chefs and restaurants. The world-renowned beer, brewed in Barcelona with Mediterranean ingredients since 1876, is encouraging chefs to push their culinary boundaries by offering an exclusive three-course meal inspired by the unique flavors of the Mediterranean featuring this year’s signature ingredient – garbanzos.

Chefs and restaurants will create one-of-a-kind menus showcasing their creativity, priced from $30 to $70 and to include an appetizer, an entrée featuring garbanzos (chickpeas), and a dessert, paired with an Estrella Damm beer. With cuisines from all around the world, this year’s program will offer locals and visitors alike an opportunity to experience a wide variety of restaurants and dishes such as sushi, paella, risotto, ramen and many more wildly popular favorites.

This year’s participating restaurants include:

1111 Peruvian Bistro

320 Bistro

Akashi

Barceloneta

Bocas House Coral Gables

Bocas House Doral

Bocas House Weston

Bolivar Restaurant Bar

Bulla Gastrobar Coral Gables

Bulla Gastrobar Doral

Byblos Miami

Café Roval

Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant & Wine Bar

Cleo South Beach

Coral Café

Divieto Ristorante

El Cielo Miami

Finka Table & Tap

Fiorito

Fontana Italian

GKBistronomie

Graziano’s in Bird Road

Graziano’s in Coral Gables

Jimmy’z Kitchen Wynwood

Kaori By Walter Martino

Kebo Restaurant

La Loggia Ristorante & Lounge

The Lido Bayside Grill

LT Steak & Seafood

The Lunchbox

Market at EDITION

Mina’s Mediterraneo

Neme Gastro Bar

PAON Eatery

Paulie Gee’s Miami

Perricone’s Marketplace & Café

Phuc Yea

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar Doral

Pizco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar Kendall

PM Buenos Aires

Ponte Vecchio Ristorante e Pizzeria

R HOUSE

Segafredo Brickell

Son Cubano

Spaghettino

Tapas y Tintos

Tapelia

TUYO Restaurant

Wynwood Kitchen & Bar

Xixón Spanish Restaurant

For more information on Chef’s Choice 2017 and a full list of participating restaurants and menus, please visit www.ChefsChoiceMiami.com.

