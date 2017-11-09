ESTRELLA DAMM CHEF’S CHOICE RETURNS WITH TOP MIAMI CHEFS

South Florida’s Finest Culinary Talents To Curate Mediterranean Inspired Meals
Estrella Damm Chef’s Choice is back and features a more robust program than ever before. The series will run from November 1 through November 30, 2017 and will highlight 50 of Miami’s top chefs and restaurants. The world-renowned beer, brewed in Barcelona with Mediterranean ingredients since 1876, is encouraging chefs to push their culinary boundaries by offering an exclusive three-course meal inspired by the unique flavors of the Mediterranean featuring this year’s signature ingredient – garbanzos.
Chefs and restaurants will create one-of-a-kind menus showcasing their creativity, priced from $30 to $70 and to include an appetizer, an entrée featuring garbanzos (chickpeas), and a dessert, paired with an Estrella Damm beer. With cuisines from all around the world, this year’s program will offer locals and visitors alike an opportunity to experience a wide variety of restaurants and dishes such as sushi, paella, risotto, ramen and many more wildly popular favorites.
This year’s participating restaurants include:
1111 Peruvian Bistro
320 Bistro
Akashi
Barceloneta
Bocas House Coral Gables
Bocas House Doral
Bocas House Weston
Bolivar Restaurant Bar
Bulla Gastrobar Coral Gables
Bulla Gastrobar Doral
Byblos Miami
Café Roval
Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant & Wine Bar
Cleo South Beach
Coral Café
Divieto Ristorante
El Cielo Miami
Finka Table & Tap
Fiorito
Fontana Italian
GKBistronomie
Graziano’s in Bird Road
Graziano’s in Coral Gables
Jimmy’z Kitchen Wynwood
Kaori By Walter Martino
Kebo Restaurant
La Loggia Ristorante & Lounge
The Lido Bayside Grill
LT Steak & Seafood
The Lunchbox
Market at EDITION
Mina’s Mediterraneo
Neme Gastro Bar
PAON Eatery
Paulie Gee’s Miami
Perricone’s Marketplace & Café
Phuc Yea
Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar Doral
Pizco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar Kendall
PM Buenos Aires
Ponte Vecchio Ristorante e Pizzeria
R HOUSE
Segafredo Brickell
Son Cubano
Spaghettino
Tapas y Tintos
Tapelia
TUYO Restaurant
Wynwood Kitchen & Bar
Xixón Spanish Restaurant
For more information on Chef’s Choice 2017 and a full list of participating restaurants and menus, please visit www.ChefsChoiceMiami.com.
