ETARU HALLANDALE LAUNCHES SUNDOWNER MENU

Considered one of South Florida’s hottest new restaurants since opening in late August 2017, ETARU Hallandale is now offering a Happy Hour menu at the oceanfront-dining destination; the perfect hangout post-work or after a lazy day on the beach. Now live every day from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, visitors to ETARU can enjoy specially priced drinks and bites, at the gorgeous beachside bar. For even more fun on Fridays through Sundays, DJ Indigo will enhance the celebration with chill, seductive tunes.

What better place to end the day, listening to the sounds of the waves as sunsets than at ETARU’s spacious indoor/outdoor bar or on its lounge-y deck? Specially priced libations include Whispering Angel rose – a mainstay at ETARU’s popular Sunday brunch, at $10 per glass, $40 per bottle. Also available, ETARU’s thirst-quenching Vodka lemonade, $8 per glass, $20 pitcher. For those who want to enjoy an up-market version of the old “bucket of beers,” enjoy 5 Sapporo Lights for $20.

Light bites from the robata and sushi kitchen are also available – both Japanese fried chicken and the mini rock shrimp sub are priced at $5, while smoked chicken wing drumettes with spicy yakitori sauce are available at $2 each. A nice Maki selection includes 2 pieces each of cucumber, salmon and spicy tuna maki for $10. Those in the mood for something sweet can snack on mochi – assorted flavors at $2 each.

ETARU is located at 111 South Surf Road in Hallandale Beach. ETARU Beach Bar is open daily from 10AM to 6PM, ETARU restaurant is open for dinner seven nights a week, Saturday lunch and Sunday brunch. A second location will open in early 2018 at Icon Las Olas at 500 East Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Self-parking is available from 11:30AM to 7PM, valet from 5 pm until late.

