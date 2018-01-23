Fall in love this Valentine’s Day in Miami with the best restaurants, resorts and more 💖

Valentine’s Day is typically known as one of the most overrated holidays, but the offers below make the Hallmark holiday something worth celebrating. For singles and couples alike – here is your guide to Valentine’s Day in Miami.

For the foodies…

Faena Miami Beach

Join Faena Miami Beach for an evening of romance this Valentine’s Day at one of Faena’s award-winning restaurants, Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann and Pao by Paul Qui, where you and a loved one can indulge in curated three-course, prix fixe menus featuring Ruinart Rosé NV Champagne. Indulge in sumptuous dishes like Iced Seafood Caper and an impressive Grill Parrillada at Chef Mallmann’s asado eatery, or tempt your taste buds with Kaluga Caviar and 72-Hour Wagyu Shortib on Pao’s oceanfront terrace. Guests who enjoy a tasting menu can also add on specially-priced tickets to Sensatia, Faena’s seductive Cirque Cabaret, and experience a passionate Valentine’s Day-inspired performance fusing live music, sensual aerialist acts, incredible acrobatics and more to stir and satiate the senses.

Prix fixe tasting menus priced at $125 per person or $300 per couple. Single person tasting menu includes one (1) glass of Ruinart Rosé NV, and couples’ tasting menu includes one (1) bottle of Ruinart Rosé NV. Sensatia add-on tickets available at $75 per person or $150 per couple. A la carte menus are also available. For more information, call +1 786 655 5600.

South Beach Lean Sushi Bar & Lounge

The newly opened eatery on Alton Road led by Hugo and Oksana Ramirez as a place for a variety of palettes, especially with couples with differing palettes (i.e. vegans, pescetarian and meat lovers). In tandem with Valentine’s Day, they’re offering a four-course special for $23PP that includes their much buzzed-about offerings.

Nautilus South Beach

Miami Beach’s nautical-themed gem Nautilus South Beach offers couples a $75pp seafood-focused Mediterranean dinner for two at the Cabana Club’s sweeping terrace, which includes a bottle of Taittinger Rosé Champagne paired with choice of Oysters Champagne Mignonette or Butternut Squash Soup with chili oil, main options of Beef Tenderloin with mascarpone polenta and chocolate port reduction, Mushroom Risotto with black truffles and shaved parmesan, or Grilled Branzino with asparagus and citrus vinaigrette, and a sweet finale of Molten Chocolate Cake with caramel ice cream or Red Velvet Ice Cream Sundae with white chocolate. Viva L’amore!

Villa Azur

One of the most romantic venues in Miami, Villa Azur welcomes guests into its dining room reminiscent of French and Italian Rivieras on Valentine’s Day with romantic specials by Executive Chef Philippe Ruiz as live music and electric beats by DJ Stephan M sets a romantic atmosphere. The candle lit dinner includes appetizers such as the Steak Tartare “My Way” ($20) with crispy potato and Spiced Seafood Ceviche ($23) with jalapeños and fresh coriander, entrees including the Exotic Black Grouper Fillet “En Papillote” ($38) with sweet and sour vegetables, and passion fruit buerre blanc, and 42oz Cote de Boeuf “Bone in Ribeye” for 2 ($120) with roasted fingerling potato, mushroom and red wine sauce. Finish the note with something sweet in the form of the Chocolate Lava Cake for 2 ($19) with bourbon vanilla ice cream or the Rose Macaroon ($14) with raspberries and litchi mousse.

Forte dei Marmi

Forte dei Marmi’s Two Michelin Starred Chef Antonio Mellino sets the mood with a la carte options of his popular dishes such as the Spaghetti ai Frutti di Mare with clams, calamari and shrimps, Linguine ‘alla Nerano’ with zucchini and parmesan, and Smoked Ravioli with mozzarella, pachino tomato and basil, and Valentine’s Day desserts specials including Vanilla and Strawberries Love Mousse and Hibiscus Sorbet and Handcrafted Chocolates as a parting gift.

For lovers and friends….

Coco Bambu

Coco Bambu celebrates the romantic evening with a special 3-course pre-fixe menu and a singles party in its upstairs lounge featuring a DJ as guests enjoy passed bites and break the ice with Rosé Piscine – the ONLY Rosé made to be served over ice.

Seaspice

Seaspice takes lovers down memory lane, inviting couples who met at the restaurant for the first time to

dine over a romantic specials menu on February 14. Having hosted a total of 30 weddings at the restaurant and counting, many of the couples who have tied the knot met for the first time at Seaspice! Seaspice will also give singles hope to find their happily ever after with a reception at Modern Garden featuring Valentine inspired cocktails.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Enjoy a day with the girls at the Carillon Spa with the “Galantine’s Day” Grooming Salon Package. Enjoy a Classic Manicure and Pedicure, Brow and Bikini Wax, Shampoo, Blow-Dry and Style, and Full Face Make-Up application with your glam squad, because you can find your soulmate in a friendship, too! $320 Per Person.

For a relaxing retreat…

The Diplomat Beach Resort

Whether it be with a romantic partner, a best friend’s getaway, family vacation, or secret escape with someone special, we invite you to celebrate The Diplomat’s Love at the Shore getaway package in honor of its 60th anniversary, with rates starting at $499/night! Book any two nights from now through March 31st and receive the following experiences for you and your loved one to enjoy during your stay:

Complimentary upgrade to oceanfront view room

A 50 min couples massage overlooking the Atlantic ocean at our Spa + Wellness center

In room welcome bottle of champagne amenity

Faena Miami Beach

Dedicate a day to love. Designed for romantic partners, Tierra Santa Healing House’s exclusive Heart Chakra Day Spa Package invites couples to indulge in the ultimate spa experience in the idyllic Spa Suite for two, where couples can share unique, intimate moments in their own private space.

Intertwine your spirits through a tranquil meditation, get lost in the comfort of our plush Relaxation Room and enjoy a selection of bespoke herbal teas, along with a special fruit juice designed to invigorate the Heart Chakra, our center of love, generosity and compassion.

Then, discover the purifying powers of our Wet Spa area and soak into a luxurious bathing ritual to rid the body of impurities before expert therapists unlock the energies of your bodies with a synchronized 50-minute couples massage using orange blossom oil extract to induce bliss and increase blood flow. Additional relaxation time is reserved at the end of your experience. Package includes an exclusive product from Tierra Santa Healing House. 4 to 5 hours approx. Price per couple is $590, exclusive of tax & service charges.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Indulge in one of Carillon Miami Wellness Resort’s luxurious spa specials ranging from a 10 percent discount to a luxurious experience including five hours of treatments and Champagne, caviar and chocolate covered strawberries. See the full list of offers here:

Two Treatments Rooms – 10% Discount | As a couple, enjoy two of the same spa treatments simultaneously this Valentine’s Day in two separate rooms, and enjoy 10% off of your treatments!

| As a couple, enjoy two of the same spa treatments simultaneously this Valentine’s Day in two separate rooms, and enjoy 10% off of your treatments! Bed Thwacking – 30 Minutes $89 | We spend a third of our lives in bed. Our emotions get absorbed into our mattresses. If there have been periods of sadness and depression that energy lingers, then our Feng Shui Designer will employ a proven energy clearing technique to remove stagnant and negative chi so your personal energy can flow again.

| We spend a third of our lives in bed. Our emotions get absorbed into our mattresses. If there have been periods of sadness and depression that energy lingers, then our Feng Shui Designer will employ a proven energy clearing technique to remove stagnant and negative chi so your personal energy can flow again. Couple’s Turkish Rhassoul – $99 per Couple Special – 45 minutes in the Private Rhassoul Room | This exotic and totally private treatment will be performed by just you and your partner in our private Rhassoul Chamber. This steamy, time-choreographed, thermal experience begins with a couple’s shower, and is followed by an delicious, aromatic, salt scrub exfoliation. Then you will apply a sultry, skin softening and detoxifying mud treatment to one another while acting as skilled therapists. Next you will luxuriate in a gentle steam, which is followed by a warm shower finale. This is hedonism at its finest!

| This exotic and totally private treatment will be performed by just you and your partner in our private Rhassoul Chamber. This steamy, time-choreographed, thermal experience begins with a couple’s shower, and is followed by an delicious, aromatic, salt scrub exfoliation. Then you will apply a sultry, skin softening and detoxifying mud treatment to one another while acting as skilled therapists. Next you will luxuriate in a gentle steam, which is followed by a warm shower finale. This is hedonism at its finest! Solemates – $130 per couple | Enjoy a couple’s pedicure side-by-side.

| Enjoy a couple’s pedicure side-by-side. Fruity Fun for Two Manicure and Pedicure – $230 per couple | Is she the apple of your eye? Are you plum crazy for him? If you are bananas for each other, then we hope you’ll never split. This fruity and fun couple’s pedicure is perfect for a pear as cute as you!

| Is she the apple of your eye? Are you plum crazy for him? If you are bananas for each other, then we hope you’ll never split. This fruity and fun couple’s pedicure is perfect for a pear as cute as you! Dr. Adonis’ “Ignite Your Flame” Couple’s IV Drip and Session – $300 per Couple (free Consultation valued at $ 200) | An IV (intravenous vitamin drip) for each partner ran at the same time (30 min). Included is a free 30 minutes Couple Consultation with Dr. Adonis about the topic “Hormones and Intimacy.”

| An IV (intravenous vitamin drip) for each partner ran at the same time (30 min). Included is a free 30 minutes Couple Consultation with Dr. Adonis about the topic “Hormones and Intimacy.” Dr. Ahuva’s Couple’s Acupuncture – 80 Minutes for $375 | This Valentine’s Day, tell your partner, “I am happy to be stuck with you!” Lay side by side as you both relax and heal through the power of Acupuncture with the comfort of having your loved one next to you.

| This Valentine’s Day, tell your partner, “I am happy to be stuck with you!” Lay side by side as you both relax and heal through the power of Acupuncture with the comfort of having your loved one next to you. Couple’s Therapy – 50 Minutes for $350 or 80 Minutes for $520 | Couples and Family Therapy can improve communication and resolve conflicts among family members and partners, as well as nurture positive change and growth. Therapy may be helpful for partners seeking improved intimacy, better communication and understanding by creating new, positive interactions that strengthens the emotional bond.

| Couples and Family Therapy can improve communication and resolve conflicts among family members and partners, as well as nurture positive change and growth. Therapy may be helpful for partners seeking improved intimacy, better communication and understanding by creating new, positive interactions that strengthens the emotional bond. The Flexible Lovers’ Package – $570 per Couple | Enjoy a couple’s yoga private class ($220) followed by a couple’s massage ($350)

| Enjoy a couple’s yoga private class ($220) followed by a couple’s massage ($350) Better Together Couple’s Indulgence – $999 per Couple | Turkish Rhassoul for two, couple’s 50 minute couture massage, couple’s 50 minute couture facial, signature pedicure and signature manicure.

| Turkish Rhassoul for two, couple’s 50 minute couture massage, couple’s 50 minute couture facial, signature pedicure and signature manicure. Couple’s Spa and Sprucing before Your Soiree – $1,180 per Couple | Whether you are headed out for dinner and dancing or a private party for two, this is the perfect way for you and your lover to enjoy a spa day, and then be gorgeously groomed for any occasion. Both of you will luxuriate in a 20 minute Sumptuous Skin Glow, 80 minute Couture Massage, 50 Minute Nature’s Harvest Flawless Facial and Red Carpet Ready Manicure and Pedicure. One of you will also receive a hair blow-out and make-up application that will yield camera-ready results, and everyone enjoys an easy transition into evening.

| Whether you are headed out for dinner and dancing or a private party for two, this is the perfect way for you and your lover to enjoy a spa day, and then be gorgeously groomed for any occasion. Both of you will luxuriate in a 20 minute Sumptuous Skin Glow, 80 minute Couture Massage, 50 Minute Nature’s Harvest Flawless Facial and Red Carpet Ready Manicure and Pedicure. One of you will also receive a hair blow-out and make-up application that will yield camera-ready results, and everyone enjoys an easy transition into evening. Chocolate, Champagne and Caviar Couple’s Treatment – $1,350 per Couple | This ultimate decadence includes: 60 Minutes Couple’s Couture Massage, 60 Minute Couple’s Couture Facial, 60 Minute Couple’s Pedicure, 30 Minute Couple’s Manicure, 45 Minute Couple’s Rhassoul Treatment, Champagne, Caviar, and Chocolate Covered Strawberries. Luxuriate in couple’s treatments, chocolate, Champagne and caviar for Five Flawless Hours!

| This ultimate decadence includes: 60 Minutes Couple’s Couture Massage, 60 Minute Couple’s Couture Facial, 60 Minute Couple’s Pedicure, 30 Minute Couple’s Manicure, 45 Minute Couple’s Rhassoul Treatment, Champagne, Caviar, and Chocolate Covered Strawberries. Luxuriate in couple’s treatments, chocolate, Champagne and caviar for Five Flawless Hours! Couple’s Resplendent Spa Day – $1,800 per Couple* | The most decadent spa treatment of all time, you and your beloved will indulge in all of the luxury and romance that a love like yours deserves. Relax together with a 90 Minute Massage, 60 Minute Facial and a skin softening Body Polish. Classic Manicure and Pedicure. You will find in your room two dozen roses, a bottle of Champagne, monogrammed robes, and chocolate covered strawberries. Isn’t it romantic? *This treatment must be reserved three days in advance of the treatment start time and robes sizes, and 2 or 3 initials per guest must be provided at that time.