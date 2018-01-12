FIVESTAR NEW YEAR’S EVE MAKES A HUGE SPLASH ON NEW YEAR’S EVE ON WATSON ISLAND

Dazzling Fireworks, A Sleek 110-Foot Yacht and Spinning DJs Set the Stage for the Fête’s Most Memorable Edition

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

FiveStar New Year’s Eve, the luxury-driven New Year’s Eve fête produced by Concept ID, celebrated its exclusive party on the intimate Watson Island as well as key on-brand nightlife activations throughout the week of at Rockwell, Delano South Beach and ORA.

Dazzling fireworks, a sleek and newly unveiled 110-foot yacht by Astondoa for invited guests, influencers and VIPs to enjoy a dinner by TATEL, festive tunes and tropical weather it all set the stage for the event’s most memorable edition yet with 1,300 guests attending.

Upon entering, visitors were greeted by a branded step-and-repeat to take photos as well as the Saint Tropez-esque beach club concept that offered the ideal beachside venue with its plush VIP and Golden Lounges. Precisely at midnight, guests were treated to a dazzling display of fireworks over the Downtown Miami skyline all the while enjoying drinks from the two premium open-bars that lined the space. Additionally, three Miami-based DJs, (Patrick Pizzorni, NAZA, and Giovannetti) spun tunes throughout the night into the early hours.

Follow FiveStar New Year’s Eve Social Media

ABOUT CONCEPT ID

Concept ID is a marketing and communications agency with clients such as Itau bank, Must University, Fusion Energy Drink, Absurda sunglasses, Ginetta race car and experience in events like Kevin Hart’s Heartbeat Weekend, Oculto, Sunset Funeral Miami and FiveStar New Year’s Eve. Their unique solutions in the Miami/US market have made them successful in their creation, production and project management of accounts in entertainment and sports. For more information on Concept ID, please visit www.conceptid.us or call 786.768.2447.