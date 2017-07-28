FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH ANNOUNCES FEATURED RESTAURANTS AND MENUS FOR MIAMI SPICE 2017

With its acclaimed restaurants always among the most popular destinations for the Miami Spice summer dining program, once again, Fontainebleau Miami Beach will dazzle locals and visitors alike with specially priced menu offerings during the two month promotion. This year, Fontainebleau signatures StripSteak by Michael Mina, and AAA Four Diamond winners Hakkasan and Scarpetta by Scott Conant will be joined by Fontainebleau’s al fresco Mediterranean restaurant La Côte.
With menus that include some of the restaurants’ most popular dishes, it’s no wonder Fontainebleau draws crowds for Miami Spice dining opportunities. Throughout the months of August and September, La Côte, Hakkasan, Scarpetta by Scott Conant and StripSteak by Michael Mina will offer Miami Spice dining seven days a week. Three course prix-fixe dinners will be available nightly at Hakkasan, Scarpetta and StripSteak, while La Côte will offer ocean view lunches daily. Additionally, Hakkasan will once again offer its legendary weekend Dim Sum lunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Vegetarian menu options will be available at all venues. Miami Spice pricing of $23 for lunch and $39 for dinner per person, exclusive of tax and gratuity will be in effect; wine flights at an additional price are also on offer during dinner.
As always, many of the menu favorites from Fontainebleau’s award-winning restaurants are featured as part of Miami Spice menus. Scarpetta diners can enjoy many of celebrity chef Scott Conant’s signature dishes including Creamy Polenta with Fricassee of Truffled Mushrooms, Spaghetti with Tomato and Basil, and Beef Short Rib Agnolotti as well as Coconut Panna Cotta. Ricotta Cavatelli, Grilled Beef Churrasco and Passion Fruit Panna Cotta are among the delicious options from StripSteak; while La Côte offers a bountiful amount of seafood with Rock Shrimp Ceviche, Seared Snapper and other Mediterranean fare. Hakkasan diners can enjoy family-style favorites including: Steamed Flounder Fish with Black Bean Sauce, Stir-Fry Baby Pak Choi, Chicken Fried Rice with Salted Egg and Mango Custard. The dim sum lunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays also offers a plethora of dim sum favorites such as Spicy Beef with Lotus Root Shui Mai, Old Beijing Noodles and more. Full menus follow; items are subject to change. For Miami Spice dinner reservations and links to full menus, please call 877.326.7412 or visit fontainebleau.com/miami-spice.
Miami Spice menus are available as stated below:
Hakkasan, StripSteak, and Scarpetta dinner menus offered seven days a week
La Côte lunch menus offered seven days a week
Dim Sum Lunch at Hakkasan is available Saturdays and Sundays only
from 12 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
Please Note: Menus go into effect August 1, 2017 and run throughout the Miami Spice promotion (September 30, 2017). Restaurant patrons will enjoy discounted valet parking of $15 with validation.
Fontainebleau Miami Beach is located at 4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140. Get the latest information on Fontainebleau’s restaurants by following us on Twitter and Instagram, @dineBLEAU
StripSteak by Michael Mina
Miami Spice 2017 Dinner Menu
APPETIZERS
choose one
Heirloom Tomato Salad
Watermelon, Goat Cheese, Maple Dressing
Roasted Corn Soup
Spring Onion, Fava Bean, Smoked Bacon Lardon
Ricotta Cavatelli
Braised Short Rib Ragout, Tomato, Parmesan
ENTRÉES
choose one
Grilled Beef Churrasco
Crispy Russet Potato, Chimichurri
Herb Roasted Chicken Breast
Confit Leek, White Bean, Mustard Jus
Pan-Seared Stripped Bass
Fennel Purée, Bok Choy, Sweet Soy Glaze
DESSERTS
choose one
Passion Fruit Panna Cotta
Raspberry, Coconut
Milk Chocolate Mousse Bar
Caramelized Banana Ice Cream, Hazelnut
Scarpetta by Scott Conant
Miami Spice 2017 Dinner Menu
APPETIZERS
choose one
Creamy Polenta
Fricassée of Truffled Mushrooms
Mozzarella in Carrozza
Stewed Baby Tomatoes
Mediterranean Octopus
Potatoes, Capers, Olives
ENTRÉES
choose one
Beef Short Rib Agnolotti
Horseradish, Brown Butter, Bread Crumbs
Roasted Branzino
Sunchoke, Eggplant, Salmoriglio
Oven Roasted Chicken
Semolina Gnocchi, Asparagus, Hen of the Woods Mushrooms
Spaghetti
Tomato, Basil
DESSERTS
choose one
Coconut Panna Cotta
Caramelized Pineapple, Guava ‘Soup’
Tiramisu
Amaretto, Mascarpone, Chocolate Crumb
OPTIONAL COCKTAIL & WINE FLIGHTS
Aperitivo – Sorrento | $16
Oxley Gin, House-Made Limoncello, Basil
“Classico” Wine Flight | $25
Three 3 oz. Selections
Riserva Wine Flight | $35
Three 3 oz. Premium Selections
$35
Hakkasan
Miami Spice 2017 Dinner Menu
APPETIZER
*Served family-style
Green Salad with Crispy Taro in Plum Dressing
ENTRÉES
*Served family-style
Stemed Flounder Fish with Black Bean Sauce
Stir-Fry Beef with Lotus Root in White Peppercorn Sauce
Stir-Fry Baby Pak Choi with Garlic
SIDE
Chicken Fried Rice with Salted Egg
DESSERTS
choose one
Mango Custard
Grapefruit, Calamansi, Coconut
Chocolate Mousse
Cashew, Passionfruit
OPTIONAL WINE FLIGHTS
“The Silk Road” | $25
Hakkasan Signature Bellini & a 3 oz. Pour of a Curious White and Red
“The Dynasty” | $35
Sommelier’s Selection of a 3 oz. Pour of Champagne, Premium White and Red
Hakkasan
Miami Spice 2017 Dim Sum Lunch Menu – Saturdays & Sundays Only
DIM SUM BASKET
*Served family-style
Spicy Beef with Lotus Root Shui Mai
Spinach Scallop Dumpling
Black Rice with Vegetable Dumpling
ENTRÉES
*Served family-style
Barbeque Chicken Wings with Lemongrass
Sautéed Baby Pak Choi with Garlic
NOODLES
*Served family-style
Old Beijing Noodles “Zhajiangmian”
Pork, Cucumber, Bean Sprout, Egg, Mushroom, Celery, Soybean Paste, Carrot
DESSERTS
choose one
Mango Custard
Grapefruit, Calamansi, Coconut
Chocolate Mousse
Cashew, Passionfruit
La Côte
Miami Spice 2017 Lunch Menu
APPETIZERS
choose one
Rock Shrimp Ceviche
Hearts of Palm, Cilantro, Mango, Plantain Chip
Tabbouleh Salad
Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Feta, Mint, Saffron, Lemon Oregano Dressing
ENTRÉES
choose one
Roasted Chicken
Chilled Baby Potato Salad, Haricot Vert, Grain Mustard Dressing
Seared Snapper
Mélange of Spring Vegetables, Chive, Warm Shallot Vinaigrette
Pasta Primavera
Zucchini, Heirloom Tomato, Snap Pea, Parsnip, Spinach Pesto, Fried Garlic
DESSERTS
choose one
Crème Brûlée
Vanilla, Fresh Berries
Key Lime Pie
Whipped Cream, Mango Compote
Be the first to comment on "FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH ANNOUNCES FEATURED RESTAURANTS AND MENUS FOR MIAMI SPICE 2017"