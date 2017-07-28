FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH ANNOUNCES FEATURED RESTAURANTS AND MENUS FOR MIAMI SPICE 2017

With its acclaimed restaurants always among the most popular destinations for the Miami Spice summer dining program, once again, Fontainebleau Miami Beach will dazzle locals and visitors alike with specially priced menu offerings during the two month promotion. This year, Fontainebleau signatures StripSteak by Michael Mina, and AAA Four Diamond winners Hakkasan and Scarpetta by Scott Conant will be joined by Fontainebleau’s al fresco Mediterranean restaurant La Côte.

With menus that include some of the restaurants’ most popular dishes, it’s no wonder Fontainebleau draws crowds for Miami Spice dining opportunities. Throughout the months of August and September, La Côte, Hakkasan, Scarpetta by Scott Conant and StripSteak by Michael Mina will offer Miami Spice dining seven days a week. Three course prix-fixe dinners will be available nightly at Hakkasan, Scarpetta and StripSteak, while La Côte will offer ocean view lunches daily. Additionally, Hakkasan will once again offer its legendary weekend Dim Sum lunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Vegetarian menu options will be available at all venues. Miami Spice pricing of $23 for lunch and $39 for dinner per person, exclusive of tax and gratuity will be in effect; wine flights at an additional price are also on offer during dinner.

As always, many of the menu favorites from Fontainebleau’s award-winning restaurants are featured as part of Miami Spice menus. Scarpetta diners can enjoy many of celebrity chef Scott Conant’s signature dishes including Creamy Polenta with Fricassee of Truffled Mushrooms, Spaghetti with Tomato and Basil, and Beef Short Rib Agnolotti as well as Coconut Panna Cotta. Ricotta Cavatelli, Grilled Beef Churrasco and Passion Fruit Panna Cotta are among the delicious options from StripSteak; while La Côte offers a bountiful amount of seafood with Rock Shrimp Ceviche, Seared Snapper and other Mediterranean fare. Hakkasan diners can enjoy family-style favorites including: Steamed Flounder Fish with Black Bean Sauce, Stir-Fry Baby Pak Choi, Chicken Fried Rice with Salted Egg and Mango Custard. The dim sum lunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays also offers a plethora of dim sum favorites such as Spicy Beef with Lotus Root Shui Mai, Old Beijing Noodles and more. Full menus follow; items are subject to change. For Miami Spice dinner reservations and links to full menus, please call 877.326.7412 or visit fontainebleau.com/miami-spice.

Miami Spice menus are available as stated below:

Hakkasan, StripSteak, and Scarpetta dinner menus offered seven days a week

La Côte lunch menus offered seven days a week

Dim Sum Lunch at Hakkasan is available Saturdays and Sundays only

from 12 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Please Note: Menus go into effect August 1, 2017 and run throughout the Miami Spice promotion (September 30, 2017). Restaurant patrons will enjoy discounted valet parking of $15 with validation.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach is located at 4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140. Get the latest information on Fontainebleau’s restaurants by following us on Twitter and Instagram, @dineBLEAU

StripSteak by Michael Mina

Miami Spice 2017 Dinner Menu

APPETIZERS

choose one

Heirloom Tomato Salad

Watermelon, Goat Cheese, Maple Dressing

Roasted Corn Soup

Spring Onion, Fava Bean, Smoked Bacon Lardon

Ricotta Cavatelli

Braised Short Rib Ragout, Tomato, Parmesan

ENTRÉES

choose one

Grilled Beef Churrasco

Crispy Russet Potato, Chimichurri

Herb Roasted Chicken Breast

Confit Leek, White Bean, Mustard Jus

Pan-Seared Stripped Bass

Fennel Purée, Bok Choy, Sweet Soy Glaze

DESSERTS

choose one

Passion Fruit Panna Cotta

Raspberry, Coconut

Milk Chocolate Mousse Bar

Caramelized Banana Ice Cream, Hazelnut

Scarpetta by Scott Conant

Miami Spice 2017 Dinner Menu

APPETIZERS

choose one

Creamy Polenta

Fricassée of Truffled Mushrooms

Mozzarella in Carrozza

Stewed Baby Tomatoes

Mediterranean Octopus

Potatoes, Capers, Olives

ENTRÉES

choose one

Beef Short Rib Agnolotti

Horseradish, Brown Butter, Bread Crumbs

Roasted Branzino

Sunchoke, Eggplant, Salmoriglio

Oven Roasted Chicken

Semolina Gnocchi, Asparagus, Hen of the Woods Mushrooms

Spaghetti

Tomato, Basil

DESSERTS

choose one

Coconut Panna Cotta

Caramelized Pineapple, Guava ‘Soup’

Tiramisu

Amaretto, Mascarpone, Chocolate Crumb

OPTIONAL COCKTAIL & WINE FLIGHTS

Aperitivo – Sorrento | $16

Oxley Gin, House-Made Limoncello, Basil

“Classico” Wine Flight | $25

Three 3 oz. Selections

Riserva Wine Flight | $35

Three 3 oz. Premium Selections

$35

Hakkasan

Miami Spice 2017 Dinner Menu

APPETIZER

*Served family-style

Green Salad with Crispy Taro in Plum Dressing

ENTRÉES

*Served family-style

Stemed Flounder Fish with Black Bean Sauce

Stir-Fry Beef with Lotus Root in White Peppercorn Sauce

Stir-Fry Baby Pak Choi with Garlic

SIDE

Chicken Fried Rice with Salted Egg

DESSERTS

choose one

Mango Custard

Grapefruit, Calamansi, Coconut

Chocolate Mousse

Cashew, Passionfruit

OPTIONAL WINE FLIGHTS

“The Silk Road” | $25

Hakkasan Signature Bellini & a 3 oz. Pour of a Curious White and Red

“The Dynasty” | $35

Sommelier’s Selection of a 3 oz. Pour of Champagne, Premium White and Red

Hakkasan

Miami Spice 2017 Dim Sum Lunch Menu – Saturdays & Sundays Only

DIM SUM BASKET

*Served family-style

Spicy Beef with Lotus Root Shui Mai

Spinach Scallop Dumpling

Black Rice with Vegetable Dumpling

ENTRÉES

*Served family-style

Barbeque Chicken Wings with Lemongrass

Sautéed Baby Pak Choi with Garlic

NOODLES

*Served family-style

Old Beijing Noodles “Zhajiangmian”

Pork, Cucumber, Bean Sprout, Egg, Mushroom, Celery, Soybean Paste, Carrot

DESSERTS

choose one

Mango Custard

Grapefruit, Calamansi, Coconut

Chocolate Mousse

Cashew, Passionfruit

La Côte

Miami Spice 2017 Lunch Menu

APPETIZERS

choose one

Rock Shrimp Ceviche

Hearts of Palm, Cilantro, Mango, Plantain Chip

Tabbouleh Salad

Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Feta, Mint, Saffron, Lemon Oregano Dressing

ENTRÉES

choose one

Roasted Chicken

Chilled Baby Potato Salad, Haricot Vert, Grain Mustard Dressing

Seared Snapper

Mélange of Spring Vegetables, Chive, Warm Shallot Vinaigrette

Pasta Primavera

Zucchini, Heirloom Tomato, Snap Pea, Parsnip, Spinach Pesto, Fried Garlic

DESSERTS

choose one

Crème Brûlée

Vanilla, Fresh Berries

Key Lime Pie

Whipped Cream, Mango Compote