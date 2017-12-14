FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR’S 2017

The most wonderful time of year is upon us and what better way to celebrate than by indulging at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, offering a variety of casual and upscale options for holiday dining on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Exclusive menus are available at the iconic resort’s award-winning restaurants including Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina, StripSteak by Michael Mina, Scarpetta by Scott Conant, Hakkasan, Vida, and Blade. From family-friendly buffets to extravagant five-course prix-fixe dinners with Wagyu NY Strip, White Truffle Tagliatelle and Champagne Flan, Fontainebleau Miami Beach is the perfect way to celebrate this festive time of year.

Christmas Dining :

Scarpetta by Scott Conant

Those seeking a rustic yet elegant holiday meal can indulge in Scarpetta’s four-course prix-fixe menu available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. Priced at $75 per person, excluding tax and gratuity, guests can enjoy Zuppa Di Mare with mussels, clams, prawns, and scallops followed by Tagliatelle with lobster, crab, and pickled ramps; Seared Branzino with roasted sunchoke purée, concentrated tomatoes and salsa verde; and for dessert, Bread Pudding with panettone, rum and cranberry sorbet. The regular A La Carte menu will also be available both evenings.

New Year’s Eve Dining :

Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina

For a laid-back, casual experience guests can guiltlessly treat themselves one last time in 2017 at Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina. On New Year’s Eve from 6 p.m. – midnight the restaurant will offer a three-course, prix-fixe dinner for $75 per person, excluding tax and gratuity, guests will choose from a Classic Caesar, Shrimp Cocktail, Meatball, Pork Belly B.L.T. with sourdough, fried green tomato, field greens and lemon citronette, Calamari or Stone Crab & Mushroom Gratin with Bleaufish stone crab, mushroom, parmesan bread crumbs and garlic butter for the first course; followed by a main course of Truffle Cauliflower Pizza with truffled béchamel, speck, cauliflower, Rossini Burger with dry aged beef, black truffle, Hudson Valley foie gras, Shrimp N’ Grits, Salmon and Farro Risotto, Veggie ‘Pasta’ with assorted squash and ratatouille, Wagyu Hanger Steak or Truffle Chicken Pot Pie with truffle chicken gravy, English peas, cipollini onion, carrot and potato. For dessert, guests will indulge in the Whoopie Pie, Key Lime Tart and Champagne Raspberry Mousse – all served family-style. The regular A La Carte menu will also be available for lunch from Noon – 5 p.m.

StripSteak by Michael Mina

Ring in the New Year with a three-course prix-fixe menu at Fontainebleau’s modern American steakhouse by celebrity chef Michael Mina. First seating begins at 6 p.m. and is priced at $150 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. Diners can enjoy Prime Steak Tartare, Rhode Island Sea Scallops with celery root, green apple and hazelnut, Foie Gras Torchon with jerez gelee, nori, fleur de sel, sourdough migas or Romaine “Carbonara” with reggiano, tellicherry pepper and sudachi-egg yolks. Following, diners can choose between Scottish Salmon with vierge sauce, beluga lentils and crisp shallots, Alaskan Halibut with choron, glazed asparagus and shoyu, Filet mignon with pomme puree, garlic confit and bordelaise or Gallus Braun Chicken with warm kale, mushroom dashi, and chestnut. For dessert, choose from the Black Forest Bar with chocolate mousse and brandied cherries, Champagne Flan with roasted pineapple and coconut crunch or an Assorted Fruit Salad with coconut passion sorbet.

The second StripSteak seating begins at 8:30 p.m. with a four-course prix-fixe menu for $295 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. The menu includes Prime Steak Tartare with black truffle, radish, and gruyere sable or Foie Gras Torchon. For the second course, diners can choose from Rhode Island Sea Scallops with celery root, green apple, Iranian caviar and jamon iberico or White Truffle Risotto with carnaroli rice and 24-Month reggiano; following with a Wagyu NY Strip with pomme puree and garlic confit or the Alaskan duet of Halibut and King Crab with choron, Jumbo asparagus and steelhead roe. For dessert, choose from the Black Forest Bar with chocolate mousse and brandied cherries, Champagne Flan with roasted pineapple and coconut crunch or an Assorted Fruit Salad with coconut passion sorbet.

First Seating | 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30 p.m. | three course, prix-fixe | $150 per person

Second Seating | 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10 p.m. | four-course, prix-fixe | $295 per person

*Vegetarian menus are available for both seatings, upon request.

Scarpetta

Scott Conant’s AAA Four Diamond Award-winning restaurant will be offering a mouthwatering three-course New Year’s Eve prix-fixe menu priced at $150 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. First seating begins at 6 p.m. Diners can choose from Burrata with basil pesto, heirloom tomatoes, and balsamic pearls, creamy polenta with fricassee of wild mushrooms, Braised Short Ribs of Beef with vegetable and farro risotto or Yellowtail Crudo with olio di zenzero and pickled onion. For the main course, choose from Filet of Beef, Seabass, Pici with wild mushrooms, asparagus, and truffle sabayon or the Tagliatelle with Maine lobster, saffron crème fraiche and fennel. For dessert enjoy in the Yogurt Panna Cotta with prosecco apricots, Chocolate Tart with passion fruit and banana or the Assorted Fruit Salad with strawberry basil sorbet.

Scarpetta’s second seating starts at 8:30 p.m. and offers a five-course prix-fixe menu priced at $295 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. This menu begins with Porcini Brodo with truffata raviolo, pecorino, and chervil; an appetizer of Pan Seared Scallop with celery root, apple and chicken jus or Veal Carpaccio with tonnato, arugula and crispy capers. For the pasta dish, diners can choose from White Truffle Tagliatelle with butter and parmesan or Duck and Foie Gras Ravioli with marsala reduction; following with a main entrée of Seabass with leek, wild mushroom, pomegranate beurre blanc, Filet of Beef with olive oil whipped potato, heirloom carrots and foie gras jus, or the Honey Glazed Duck with caramelized endive, farro, truccioletto sauce. Diners will then indulge in dessert and choose from Yogurt Panna Cotta with prosecco apricots, Chocolate Tart with passion fruit and banana or the Assorted Fruit Salad with strawberry basil sorbet.

First Seating | 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30 p.m. | three course, prix-fixe | $150 per person

Second Seating | 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10 p.m. | five course, prix-fixe | $295 per person

*Vegetarian menus are available for both seatings, upon request.

Hakkasan

Fontainebleau’s award-winning modern Chinese restaurant will also offer an early and late option for New Year’s Eve dinners. A four-course prix-fixe menu priced at $150 per person, excluding tax and gratuity, is available from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The feast will begin with a classic appetizer combination and will be served individually and will include Crispy Roasted Duck with caviar and lychee sauce, Steamed Golden Leaf Har Gau and Pan-fried Scallops Bacon Roll with black garlic sauce. Family-style entrees include Stir-Fried Spiny Lobster with truffle, fava bean in butternut squash sauce, Charcoal Grill Chilean Sea Bass with Chinese honey, Wok-Fried Wagyu Beef with black pepper sauce and Abalone Fried Rice with sausage in lotus leaf. For dessert, guests can enjoy Chocolate Cake with confit citrus and ginger ice cream and Champagne ‘Rocher’ with roasted strawberry, champagne mousse, and hazelnut.

The second Hakkasan seating is from 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. with a five-course prix-fixe menu priced at $295 per person, excluding tax and gratuity.

The feast begins with Crispy Foie Gras with venison puff, Steamed Golden Leaf Har Gau and Pan-fried Scallops Bacon Roll with black garlic sauce, following with Traditional Peking Duck with Osetra Caviar. Entrees served family style include Stir-Fried Spiny Lobster with truffle, fava bean in butternut squash sauce, Charcoal Grill Chilean Sea Bass with Chinese honey, Wok-Fried Wagyu Beef with black pepper sauce and Abalone Fried Rice with sausage in lotus leaf. For dessert, guests can enjoy Chocolate Cake with confit citrus and ginger ice cream and Champagne ‘Rocher’ with roasted strawberry, champagne mousse, and hazelnut.

First Seating | 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30 p.m. | four course, prix-fixe | $150 per person

Second Seating | 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10 p.m. | five course, prix-fixe | $295 per person

*Vegetarian menus are available, upon request.

Vida

A New Year’s Eve dinner buffet will be offered from 5 p.m. – midnight for $89 per person, excluding tax and gratuity (walk-ins only). An array of dishes will be offered such as Charcuterie, Seasonal Rotisserie Vegetables, Veal and Ricotta Meatballs, Crispy Lobster Mac-n-Cheese, Apricot Glazed Lamb Chops, Woodstone Pizza, Pan Seared Halibut with Creamed Herbed Spaghetti Squash, Lemon Meringue Pie, and more.

For more information, visit Fontainebleau.com/holidays. For Christmas and Christmas Eve reservations, call (877) 326-7412. For New Year’s Eve reservations, email NYEDining@fontainebleau.com