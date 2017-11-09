FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH CELEBRATES THANKSGIVING 2017

On Thursday, November 23, 2017, StripSteak by Michael Mina and Vida, at the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach, will offer delectable Thanksgiving menus and specials that give diners plenty to be thankful for.
StripSteak by Michael Mina, the acclaimed modern American steakhouse, is serving up a Thanksgiving feast for $75++ per person, excluding tax and gratuity, from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. To start, guests can choose from Butternut Squash Cavatelli with sage, brown butter and calamansi, or black truffle frisée salad with green apple, celery, chervil and a 63˚ farm egg. An American Turkey Dinner, served family-style, follows and features rosemary-roasted turkey breast and Beaujolais braised turkey legs accompanied by a myriad of sides including: country stuffing, hunter-style gravy made with mushrooms, tomato and garlic; butter-whipped golden potatoes; crispy Brussels sprouts with Florida orange; and roasted coriander-scented carrots. Chocolate pumpkin pie with crème fraiche ice cream offers a sweet finish.
For a more casual celebration, try Vida, the hotel’s American brasserie, which will offer a bevy of autumnal options with their traditional Thanksgiving buffet from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. The buffet is priced at $59 for adults and $29.50 for kids ages 12 and younger, excluding tax and gratuity. Menu follows:
SALADS
Fresh Market Greens
Hearts of Romaine
Traditional Accompaniments and Dressings
Grilled Persimmons, Blue Cheese, Frisée and Endive, Candied Walnuts, Sherry Vinaigrette
Mushroom and Lentil, Roasted Shallot-Bacon Vinaigrette
Poached Calamari, Cucumber and Watercress, Tomato-Cilantro Vinaigrette
Roasted Golden Beets, Spinach, Crispy Goat Cheese Crouton and Charred Orange Vinaigrette
*Served with traditional accompaniments and dressings
BLADE SUSHI & RAW BAR
Assorted Maki, Nigiri
SHELLFISH & CEVICHE
Shrimp Cocktail, Snow Crab, Cocktail Sauce, Mustard Sauce
Bleaufish Ceviche
CHARCUTERIE
Selection of Cured Meats
IMPORTED & DOMESTIC CHEESE
Selection of Hard and Semi-Soft Cheese
ROTISSERIE
Carved Roasted Turkey Breast
Stuffed Turkey Roulade
Prime Rib
Pan Seared Grouper, Corn & Potato Hash, Tomato Confit
Individual Short Rib Pot Pie
Pecan Bourbon Glazed Country Ham
PLANCHA
Spiced Lamb Chop, Smashed Parsnip, Raisin Jus
Pan-Seared Crab Cake, Garlicky Spaghetti Squash, Heirloom Tomato Chutney
SIDES
Roasted Fall Vegetables, Maple Butter
Truffled Parmesan Creamed Spinach, Crispy Artichoke
Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Wilson House Smoked Bacon
Sweet Potato Casserole
Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
Duck Confit Mac-n-Cheese, Dried Cherries
Corn Bread & Chicken Sausage Stuffing
Sauces
Traditional Giblet Gravy
Cranberry and Grand Marnier Compote
Port Wine Jus/Wild Mushroom
Horseradish Cream
WOOD STONE PIZZA
White Pizza, Turkey Bacon, Fig, Chestnut, Margherita
DESSERTS
Whole Cakes and Pies
Bourbon Pecan/Pumpkin
Orange Cranberry Cheesecake/Spiced Carrot Cake
Verrines
Tropical Fruits served with Raspberry Espuma
Tiramisu
Cherry Cheesecake
Small Pastries
Crème Brûleé, Pecan St Honoré, Pear Almond Tart, Fresh Fruit Tart, Chocolate Fudge Brownie
Action Station
Pumpkin Profiterole served with Hot Chocolate Sauce
