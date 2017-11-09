FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH CELEBRATES THANKSGIVING 2017

On Thursday, November 23, 2017, StripSteak by Michael Mina and Vida, at the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach, will offer delectable Thanksgiving menus and specials that give diners plenty to be thankful for.

StripSteak by Michael Mina, the acclaimed modern American steakhouse, is serving up a Thanksgiving feast for $75++ per person, excluding tax and gratuity, from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. To start, guests can choose from Butternut Squash Cavatelli with sage, brown butter and calamansi, or black truffle frisée salad with green apple, celery, chervil and a 63˚ farm egg. An American Turkey Dinner, served family-style, follows and features rosemary-roasted turkey breast and Beaujolais braised turkey legs accompanied by a myriad of sides including: country stuffing, hunter-style gravy made with mushrooms, tomato and garlic; butter-whipped golden potatoes; crispy Brussels sprouts with Florida orange; and roasted coriander-scented carrots. Chocolate pumpkin pie with crème fraiche ice cream offers a sweet finish.

For a more casual celebration, try Vida, the hotel’s American brasserie, which will offer a bevy of autumnal options with their traditional Thanksgiving buffet from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. The buffet is priced at $59 for adults and $29.50 for kids ages 12 and younger, excluding tax and gratuity. Menu follows:

SALADS

Fresh Market Greens

Hearts of Romaine

Traditional Accompaniments and Dressings

Grilled Persimmons, Blue Cheese, Frisée and Endive, Candied Walnuts, Sherry Vinaigrette

Mushroom and Lentil, Roasted Shallot-Bacon Vinaigrette

Poached Calamari, Cucumber and Watercress, Tomato-Cilantro Vinaigrette

Roasted Golden Beets, Spinach, Crispy Goat Cheese Crouton and Charred Orange Vinaigrette

*Served with traditional accompaniments and dressings

BLADE SUSHI & RAW BAR

Assorted Maki, Nigiri

SHELLFISH & CEVICHE

Shrimp Cocktail, Snow Crab, Cocktail Sauce, Mustard Sauce

Bleaufish Ceviche

CHARCUTERIE

Selection of Cured Meats

IMPORTED & DOMESTIC CHEESE

Selection of Hard and Semi-Soft Cheese

ROTISSERIE

Carved Roasted Turkey Breast

Stuffed Turkey Roulade

Prime Rib

Pan Seared Grouper, Corn & Potato Hash, Tomato Confit

Individual Short Rib Pot Pie

Pecan Bourbon Glazed Country Ham

PLANCHA

Spiced Lamb Chop, Smashed Parsnip, Raisin Jus

Pan-Seared Crab Cake, Garlicky Spaghetti Squash, Heirloom Tomato Chutney

SIDES

Roasted Fall Vegetables, Maple Butter

Truffled Parmesan Creamed Spinach, Crispy Artichoke

Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Wilson House Smoked Bacon

Sweet Potato Casserole

Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Duck Confit Mac-n-Cheese, Dried Cherries

Corn Bread & Chicken Sausage Stuffing

Sauces

Traditional Giblet Gravy

Cranberry and Grand Marnier Compote

Port Wine Jus/Wild Mushroom

Horseradish Cream

WOOD STONE PIZZA

White Pizza, Turkey Bacon, Fig, Chestnut, Margherita

DESSERTS

Whole Cakes and Pies

Bourbon Pecan/Pumpkin

Orange Cranberry Cheesecake/Spiced Carrot Cake

Verrines

Tropical Fruits served with Raspberry Espuma

Tiramisu

Cherry Cheesecake

Small Pastries

Crème Brûleé, Pecan St Honoré, Pear Almond Tart, Fresh Fruit Tart, Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Action Station

Pumpkin Profiterole served with Hot Chocolate Sauce

For more information or reservations, please visit fontainebleau.com/thanksgiving

or call (877) 326-7412