This year, Fontainebleau Miami Beach is offering guests traveling to Miami for the city’s largest culinary celebration a fully immersive room package available throughout the star-studded, five-day destination event. Guests of the legendary beachfront resort can complement their festival weekend with a number of exclusive perks, including complimentary room upgrades, breakfast for two and an autographed cookbook by critically-acclaimed restaurateur and one of Fontainebleau’s marquee chef’s, Scott Conant.

A pillar to the Miami culinary scene, each year the iconic property hosts the Festival’s signature “Best of the Best” event. With a restaurant collection comprised of 12 signature restaurants and lounges by renowned celebrity chefs including two AAA Four Diamond signature restaurants, Scarpetta and Hakkasan, the oceanside property is an ideal home base for any foodie visiting Miami for highly-anticipated annual event showcasing the talents of the world’s most renowned wine and spirits producers, chefs and culinary personalities.

SOBE Festival Weekend Package, bookable now through February 26, 2017 starts at $454++ per night and includes the following:

Daily breakfast at Vida for two guests

Complimentary room upgrade (based on availability upon check-in)

One (1) autographed cookbook by celebrity chef Scott Conant

TRAVEL WINDOW: February 22 – 26, 2017

TERMS & CONDITIONS: Offer valid for two night stays or longer, on Deluxe room categories and above. Subject to availability, blackout dates may apply. Subject to change or cancellation without advance notice. A Hotel Fee of $26.95 per day, per room (exclusive of tax) will apply to your booking. This fee includes: unlimited wired and wireless internet access in guestrooms and at the pools; Gym access and beach chairs for all registered guests in party; local dialing and toll-free calls; and newspaper daily.

**Offer based on double occupancy in a Deluxe room category.

To book the package, visit fontainebleau.com/stay or call (800) 548-8886.

About Fontainebleau Miami Beach

A spectacular blend of Golden Era glamour and modern luxury, Fontainebleau Miami Beach merges striking design, contemporary art, music, fashion and history into a vibrant guest experience. A revered landmark and symbol of style and sophistication since its opening in 1954, Fontainebleau Miami Beach boasts 1,504 guestrooms and suites appointed with lavish amenities and iMacs; the world-renowned LIV™ Nightclub, 12 restaurants and lounges including two restaurants from Chef Michael Mina – StripSteak and Pizza & Burger; two AAA Four Diamond signature restaurants, Scarpetta and Hakkasan; the 40,000-square-foot Lapis spa with mineral-rich water therapies and invigorating treatments; a dramatic oceanfront pool-scape offering lush cabanas; and is home to BleauLive, the innovative concert series that combines intimate performances with memorable weekend escapes.

For general information or accommodations at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, visit www.fontainebleau.com or call 1.877.512.8002.