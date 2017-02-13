Waiting for food and beverage service at large resorts can feel like mission impossible. There are only so many creative ways one can attempt to flag down a waiter across the vast landscape of chairs, umbrellas and playful families.

The new EazyO app is here to fix that problem. Just in time for season, Miami’s first beach chair food delivery service will offer customers the opportunity to order lunch, beverages and cocktails conveniently from their cellphones for delivery directly to their beach/pool chair or towel. Sun bathers will no longer have to flag down a server, wait for a check or stand in a queue at a kiosk.

Founded by Brett Benza, a veteran in the financial industry with over 28 years of experience building brands, EazyO was conceptualized to help hotels and resorts provide faster, more efficient service to their guests.

“EazyO is service 2.0, it’s going to supplement existing staff to provide a better guest ordering experience and help hotels increase their revenue,” explained EazyO founder Brett Benza.

Benza is partnering with the Boucher Brothers, one of the leading hospitality management companies in Florida. Initially, they will work to bring EazyO to Boucher Brothers locations at public beach concessions, as well as marquee hotels including Fontainebleau Miami Beach, The Raleigh Miami Beach, Boca Raton Resort and Club, a Waldorf Astoria property, Boca Beach Club and Naples Grande.

“We are excited to launch EazyO on property because it provides a valuable and elevated guest experience at our pool, beach and golf course,” explains John Tolbert, President and General Manager and Boca Raton Resort and Club. “Our tech-friendly guests will appreciate this evolutionary new app as a convenient alternative to traditional F&B service.”

App users can download EazyO for free and enter their payment information upon registration. The app uses geolocation to identify the respective resort, then provides the menu, photos, prices, descriptions and average wait times. EazyO then pinpoints the guest location for delivery. The app also offers a shopping experience for beach supplies such as sunscreen and hats all available for purchase via mobile payments.

“EazyO is going to help our partners improve service in hard to reach places like beaches and pools,” explains Michael Boucher, Owner and COO of Boucher Brothers Management. “Guests are going to love being in control of the ordering process from start to finish.”

For more information, visit https://eazyoapp.com/ or download the EazyO app on your smartphone.

ABOUT EAZYO

EazyO is a mobile app that offers beach and poolside food and drink delivery service from participating hotels and public beaches. It allows customers to order from the convenience of their smart phones by using geolocation. For more information, visit https://eazyoapp.com/. Follow EazyO on social media at www.facebook.com/eazyoapp,www.twitter.com/eazyoapp, and www.instagram.com/eazyoapp.