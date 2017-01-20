Food & Music Festival Debuts in Miami Beach for 2 Days

Merging their love of music with the city’s diverse culinary palate, POPLIFE brings you F+M Festival. The community driven two-day celebration will take place on January 28th and 29th right on the sands adjacent to the North Beach Bandshell. F+M Festival promises to bring the best of locally-sourced culinary delights under one beautiful palm tree, partnering up with Miami’s favorite restaurants, chefs, neighborhood bars, bartenders and breweries to create the Culinary & Cocktail Village. F+M Festival is dedicated to showcasing the eclectic mix of flavors Miami has to offer, elevating the typical festival culinary and cocktail experience. Two-day tickets starting at $85 and single-day tickets ($45) are now available to purchase. F+M Festival will also offer a VIP package that includes exclusive access to the VIP lounge featuring unlimited complimentary food and drinks.

Poplife is one of the most prominent independent event producing and creative agencies based in Miami. Well versed in cultural engagements, we’ve programmed and produced an array of activations from block parties and festivals to product launches and comprehensive tours. We’ve been labeled the cool kids, rebels and go-getters of South Florida, and we like to fly our creative flag high.

Purchase tickets, at www.fmfestival.com and use code COC to receive a discount