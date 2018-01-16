FORTE DEI MARMI DELIVERS FINE DINING ITALIAN CUISINE BY TWO-MICHELIN STARRED CHEF ANTONIO MELLINO

Established in Miami by Tatyana and Riccardo Silva, owner of MIAMI FC, in partnership with Chad and Ilona Oppenheimn in 2016, Forte Dei Marmi brings a sensorial epicurean experience with its stunning yet simple Italian cuisine with a focus on fresh (farm to table) and delicious ingredients. Named after a Tuscan sea town, Forte Dei Marmi surpasses other Italian eateries with its sophisticated simplicity of fine dining experience by featuring unrivaled re-imagined dishes not found elsewhere. A truly aspirational dining destination in the making.

Located on the southern tip of Miami Beach at 150 Ocean Drive, the intimate 1938 Mediterranean revival building, has been meticulously restored and transformed by acclaimed architect Chad Oppenheim and seats up to 250 guest. Working in collaboration with Milan-based fabricator Henry Timi, Oppenheim has crafted an atmosphere of sublime sophistication with a focus on authenticity of materials and depth of detail.

The contemporary aesthetic conjures up the allure of Italian beach culture — with particular inspiration drawn from the Forte Dei Marmi seaside resort in northern Tuscany’s Lucca province. The fragrant gardens and intimate landscapes envisioned by Enzo Enea further enhance the spirited connection between these two seaside resorts.

Forte Dei Marmi freshly procures and skillfully prepares the highest quality local organic produce, farm-raised prime meats, and wild-caught seafood and fish. With two Michelin Stars under his belt, chef Antonio Mellino and his son Raffaele bring together the essential elements of Italian fine dining with slow food culture. Signature dishes include First’s like Calamari ‘Tagliatelle’ ($26) with petrossian caviar and lemon zest, Tuna Tartare ($27) with ‘tonno pinna gialla’, avocado, baby capers and citrus gel, and Vitello Tonnato ($20) with hazelnut mayo, arugula, parmesan, corn ‘taco’; followed by Primi’s such as Linguine ‘alla Nerano’ ($26) with zucchini and parmesan, Tagliolini ($28) with Alaskan crab, cherry tomatoes and chili oil, Ravioli ($24) with smoked mozzarella and pachino tomato basel; and Mains including Mediterranean Branzino Zucchini filet ($35) with artichoke puree, spring onion and new potato chips, Whole Mediterranean Fish (MP) ‘al sale’, Mediterranean Fresh Catch Raw Fish, Sashimi, Veal Milanese ($42) accompanied by arugula and cherry tomatoes and hazelnuts mayonnaise , 36-hours slow cooked Suckling Pig ($38) with broccoli rape and quince puree, Prime Beef Tenderloin Millefullie (36$) with shitachi mushroom and black summer truffle accompanied by fondant potato, and 45oz Prime T-Bone ‘Florentine style’ for two ($140) accompanied by green beans and new potatoes. Acclaimed Forte Dei Marmi desserts include Pistachio Gelato ($15) served in a hand-selected, natural-cut travertine bowl from San Pietro marble quarry in Italy and Rum Baba ($10) served on a Carrara Marble travertine board.

The restaurant also features the Chef Mellino’s Seasonal Tasting Menu – a $125 pre-fixe five-course menu featuring all new items each season.

Additionally, the wine and cocktail program focuses on organic and biodynamic offerings. Notable cocktails that embody this concept includes Fool Paradise ($16) with purity vodka, grapes, basel, lime and ginger beer, Uva Sole (18$) with reposado tequila, luxardo maraschino cherry, sage, grapefruit juice, hopped grapefruit and orange bitters.

Housed on the second floor of Forte Dei Marmi is FDM Arts Club, a private space offers a uniquely designed and exquisitely furnished cultural hub that is, part lounge and part social network. FDM Arts Club is a space for discovering and consuming surprising and thought-provoking art, design, music, and hybrid design & culinary experience with special food pairings created to compliment programmatic offerings. The goal is to foster and encourage the art of intelligent conversation.