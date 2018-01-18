FOUR HINSHAW ATTORNEYS RECEIVE RECOGNITION IN 2018 SOUTH FLORIDA LEGAL GUIDE

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The U.S. law firm of Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP is pleased to announce that four of its attorneys received recognition in the 2018 South Florida Legal Guide. Eliot C. Abbott and Elizabeth S. Baker were honored as Top Lawyers, while Paul J. Gamm and Michelle Zeiger received recognition as Top Up & Comers.

The South Florida Legal Guide is an annual publication listing the top lawyers and law firms in South Florida, both in private and governmental practice. Selections are based on peer nominations.

Top Lawyers List

Eliot C. Abbott, a partner in the Miami office, advises clients on matters regarding planning, tax, contracts, financial and compensation planning, mergers and acquisitions, and exit strategies. He received his J.D. from the University of Florida and an LL.M., Taxation, from the University of Miami School of Law.

Elizabeth S. Baker, Of Counsel, has been a Florida Board Certified Marital and Family Lawyer for more than 26 years. She focuses her practice exclusively on family law at the trial and appellate levels. Baker received her J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law.





Top Up and Comers List

Paul J. Gamm, a partner in the Ft. Lauderdale office, focuses his practice in the areas of general liability and products liability defense. Gamm received his J.D. cum laude from Nova Southeastern University, Shepard Broad Law Center.

Senior Counsel Michelle Zeiger, resident in the Ft. Lauderdale office, is a litigator who concentrates her practice in all aspects of insurance and general liability defense, including allegations of sexual abuse, personal injury, premises liability, product liability, wrongful death, automobile liability, negligent security, medical malpractice abuse and trucking liability. Zeiger received her J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law.

Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP is a U.S. law firm with 450 attorneys located in 11 states and London. Founded in 1934, the firm has a national reputation for its insurance industry work, its representation of professionals and law firms, and its closely coordinated business advisory, transactional and litigation services. We serve clients ranging from emerging and middle-market businesses to Fortune 500 companies, as well as governmental and public sector clients.

Visit www.hinshawlaw.com for more information and follow us on Twitter @hinshaw.