FPL Supports STEM Education in Our Communities

From robotics teams to a traveling science show to business networkers

FPL is moving Florida forward by investing in education

Florida Power & Light Company is committed to enriching Florida students’ experiences in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education.

“At FPL, we’re working together with the communities we serve to help make Florida an even better place to work and raise a family,” said Aletha Player, FPL external affairs manager, Miami-Dade County. “One of the ways we do this is by investing in STEM education. These programs prepare today’s students for exciting and well-paid jobs in the future, creating the employees that FPL will be looking for in the future. In addition, they also help break down barriers and provide more opportunities to traditionally underserved populations.”

Among its education initiatives, FPL sponsors a traveling science show that visits nearly 100,000 students a year across the state. This program, known as “Captain Wattage,” will visit 15 Miami-Dade County schools through November. The company has also sponsored 70 robotics teams across its service area over the past three years, as well as several robotics competitions. Each year, FPL awards a college scholarship to a high school student within its service area who has participated in robotics. Ram Tech from Coral Park Senior High School is one of the robotics teams that FPL supports.

FPL: Support of education is critical for our economy

To learn more about Captain Wattage, robotics and FPL’s other education initiatives, visit www.FPL.com/education.