FREE PASS PROMOTION RETURNS TO MIAMI SEAQUARIUM

With one regular paid admission, guests receive the whole year for free

From January 27 through March 11, 2018, Florida residents who buy a one-day regular admission to Miami Seaquarium will receive a free 2018 pass. It’s the return of the Free 2018 Pass Offer that allows guests to visit Miami Seaquarium as often as they wish through December 31, 2018. This includes admission to the extremely popular BunnyPalooza Easter Egg Hunts and Monster Splash Halloween Bash. The free 2018 pass offer cannot be combined with any other discount or offer.

“We are pleased to bring back, the ever popular, free pass offer,” said Eric Eimstad, Assistant General Manager & Chief Marketing Officer at Miami Seaquarium. “Why pay separate admissions each time you visit the park when you can pay just one admission and come back as many times as you like throughout the year?”

The 2018 pass also provides discounts on Miami Seaquarium education and camp programs, Dolphin Harbor’s dolphin interaction programs, seal swim, penguin encounter and, Sea Trek Reef Encounter, park merchandise and much more. Miami Seaquarium Pass Holders also receive a 20% discount on general admission to many other South Florida attractions.

About Miami Seaquarium & Palace Entertainment

Miami Seaquarium is a marine-life park, located on the beautiful Biscayne Bay in South Florida that provides visitors with a greater understanding and appreciation for marine life through shows, presentations, and exhibits. As an accredited member of the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums, Miami Seaquarium exceeds the standards of excellence for marine mammal care, husbandry, conservation, and education. Miami Seaquarium is owned and operated by Palace Entertainment, one of the leading leisure park operators in the United States. Palace Entertainment owns and operates eight water parks, six theme parks, two animal parks, and five family entertainment centers across 10 different states. For more information, please visit miamiseaquarium.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.