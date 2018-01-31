Free Tax Preparation Services on Miami Beach

— For Income Eligible Residents —

Recognized for its fast and reliable tax preparation services in 2017, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) coined the City of Miami Beach as a best practice site for the country. With tax season underway, the city will once again offer free income tax preparation n services starting February 1 through April 13 for residents earning up to $54,000 annually.

“We are excited to once again offer complimentary, in-person tax assistance and preparation to our low and moderate income residents,” shared Miami Beach Director of Housing and Community Services Maria Ruiz. “Last year, 229 households benefited from our services, and we look forward to serving even more families this year.”

Dedicated to making the annual obligation less costly by logging accurate and detailed financial information, the city’s income tax preparation services are offered by appointment only in the Office of Housing and Community Services, located at 555 17 Street, in partnership with Branches, Inc. and the IRS via its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

Hours are as follows: Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. to noon

Appointments can be made now through the end of tax season by calling 305.673.7491. Special services are offered to taxpayers with limited English or disabilities.

Residents are reminded to bring the following documentation in order to receive assistance:

Valid government-issued identification card;

Social Security card for all persons declared as dependents on the tax return;

All 2016 W-2s;

Information for all other income;

Account and routing numbers for direct deposit of refund, if applicable;

Forms 1095-A, B or C (ACA Statements);

Total paid to day care provider and their tax ID number, if applicable;

Copy of last year’s tax return and;

Identity theft pin, if applicable)