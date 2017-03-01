This slideshow requires JavaScript.

South of 5th has a new gem amongst its fine dining establishments and it’s nothing short of a culinary adventure. Enter French 27, a contemporary French restaurant that strives to find the top-of-the-market products to create the most decadent culinary creations. The elegant and subtle French touches make this restaurant a quintessential destination. As soon as you walk through the doors you are immediately transported across the globe. From the soft lighting to charming décor to the fountain filled with fresh rose petals and floating candles, every touch sets the mood for your evening, whether it be a romantic night with your beau or enchanting night out with friends.

“We want patrons to know that we source only the freshest products, nothing is frozen. We make sure our produce is sourced nationwide in search for top-tier products. Our main focus is trusting the people we purchase our products from. In Europe, we are accustomed to going to the market in search of the best of the best; therefore we have searched for the best producers to provide us with the freshest products to bring to our guests,” says Chef Andreas.

Wanting to make sure all 27 regions of France were represented in the menu, Executive Chefs Andreas Trilk and Yann Rio created an extensive menu made to delight any palate. Guests can expect everything from the freshest seafood imported fresh daily from different parts of the world, to heart-warming soups, to a variety of the highest quality meats. Begin your culinary adventure with Burrata Cheese, imported fresh from France or a classic French delicacy, Escargots Tartiflette. Continuing through the regions of France, move on to the mouth-watering French Onion Soup, made with Brie, Emmental cheeses and puff pastry; a recipe that has been passed down to Andreas Trilk through three family generations of master chefs.

Take a moment to savor a glass of one of our finest wines or one of the countless specialty cocktails, such as the 27 made with Veuve Clicquot and Bombay or the Moulin Rouge, also made with Veuve Clicquot, Belvedere and fresh berries, before moving on to your entrée. Try the Duo Duck Confit made with fresh duck directly from France, cassis sauce and pommes de terre nouvelles or savor the Chilean Sea Bass made with tomato confit, cured shallots and almonds. If you’re craving classic French fare, opt for the Steak Frites, where you can choose from an array of tender meats, dry-aged 21-28 days, such as the New York or Bone-In Rib Eye all being paired with France’s famous Café de Paris butter. Finish off your journey through France with a sweet ending as you indulge in a delectable dessert – or three. With so many options, such as the Crème Brulée made with a Jack Daniel’s infusion, Krispy Kreme Pudding with vanilla ice cream or the Bombolini, mini doughnuts filled with warm Valrhona chocolate paired with vanilla ice cream, it can be hard to choose just one. Before you leave, enjoy a night cap at the exquisite bar area where you can try one of the countless Absinthe choices or sip on Champagne en Rose, made with Veuve Clicquot Rosé, french rose wine, maraschino juice, berries and fresh rose petals.

“French 27 is a unique, vibrant and sophisticated dining experience. We aim to make sure every guest leaves here satisfied and feeling as if they have experienced a truly authentic French dinner while enjoying the beautiful ambiance offered,” says General Manager Amin Noorzai.

French 27 is located at 850 Commerce Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Hours of Operation include Sunday-Thursday 6:00 pm till 11:00 pm and Friday and Saturdays 6:00 pm till Midnight. To learn more about French 27 visit French27.com or call (305) 764–3948.