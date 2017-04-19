Chef Luciano Sautto Introduces Seasonal New Creative Dishes

Executive Chef Luciano Sautto, who joined Quattro in January 2017, has just unveiled new menu items that reflect his diverse culinary background and Italian upbringing. These additions provide a touch of spring to the award-winning Italian eatery whose menu is centered on house-made pastas and dishes influenced by various regions of Italy.

“The new dishes are all about the season and great Italian ingredients,” says Chef Sautto, “I am excited for our guests to come in and enjoy them.”

To begin, diners can select different types of new antipasti such as Arancini — crispy rice balls stuffed with Fontina cheese and Bolognese sauce;Carpaccio Di Salmone — salmon carpaccio alongside frisée and pickled onions drizzled with citrus dressing; and Fiori Di Zucca — stuffed zucchini flowers with ricotta, mozzarella and lemon zest. A new insalate item now featured is the fresh Tritato Di Insalata All’ Italiana — a chopped salad with Provolone, Finocchiona salami, roasted peppers and imported Cerignola olives. Primi Piatti, hand-made pasta prepared daily in an imported La Monferrina™ machine, seldom used in the United States, cannot be missed with phenomenal new choices including Tagliolini All’astice — tagliolini with Maine Lobster and cherry tomatoes or the Penetta Alle Zucchine E Gamberetti — penne with zucchini and shrimp. New entrée items Tagliata Di Tonno— seared sliced yellowfin tuna with lemon sauce and Orata Al Cartoccio — Mediterranean sea bream filet, steamed in white wine with zucchini and tomatoes are now featured along with other fresh caught favorites as well as a classic addition to a variety meat options with the Pollo Al Forno — oven roasted half chicken.

Along with the new items, patrons can still enjoy popular antipasti such as Parmigiana di Melanzane in Forma — baked organic eggplant layered with tomato sauce, melted mozzarella and basil; Vitello Tonnato Con Capperi — thinly sliced veal topped with a creamy Favignana tuna sauce and capers; and Polipo Del Mediterraneo con Farro Legumi Pomodorini — grilled Mediterranean octopus with farro, cherry tomatoes and lemon dressing. A favorite insalate Lenticchie Di Norcia Con Pomodororini, Cetrioli E Aceto Di Barolo — black lentils with cucumbers and cherry tomatoes in red wine vinaigrette served with Italian crispy bread remains a popular choice. Other timeless dishes remaining on the menu include the Preparazione Casalinga Dei Ravioli Di Casa Savoia Tartufati — Fontina and Taleggio cheese ravioli drizzled with white truffle oil; Gnocchi Al Pomodoro Con Mozzarella Di Bufala — gnocchi with tomato sauce, Buffalo mozzarella, and basil and Ossobuco Alla Milanese — a braised veal shank with Gremolata accompanied by a fragrant saffron risotto.

Quattro Gastronomia Italiana is located at 1014 Lincoln Road on South Beach. Reservations are strongly suggested. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner daily. Telephone: (305) 531-4833.