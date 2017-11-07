FRIENDS OF THE UNDERLINE YOUNG PROFESSIONALS HOST THE UNDERLINE SOCIAL AT CONCRETE BEACH BREWERY

The 501C3 non-profit organization partners with the brewery in celebration of Give Miami Day

The Underline, a planned 10-mile linear park space and world-class urban trail in Miami, will celebrate the project’s progress at Concrete Beach Brewery in Wynwood with a night of drinks, great food, networking, and giving on Thursday, November 16.

From 6:00 to 9:00 PM, ticketed guests can enjoy light bites and happy hour discounts of $1 off each beer. Admission is free with an optional $20 donation. All proceeds will benefit Friends of The Underline on Give Miami Day – an organization that is transforming mobility, public health, art and green spaces in Miami.

When completed, The Underline will be a 10-mile linear park, urban trail and living art destination that will transform the previous pedestrian walkway and bike path under the Metrorail into a thriving space of natural habitats, world-class walking, running and biking facilities, inviting exercise zones and a blank canvas for local artists to contribute murals, sculptures, installations and performance art.

Give Miami Day on November 16th is one of the biggest annual giving events in the United States, and is hosted by The Miami Foundation as part of their mission to promote philanthropy through Miami Dade. Throughout the day, individuals are encouraged to choose their favorite non-profit organizations serving Miami-Dade County and make a charitable gift directly on givemiamiday.org. The Miami Foundation and its partners will maximize the community’s generosity by making a bonus gift for every donation between $25 and $10,000 received on November 16th through givemiamiday.org.

Concrete Beach Brewery is located in the heart of Wynwood at 325 NW 24 St, Miami, FL, 33127. For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, please visit bit.ly/underline117 .