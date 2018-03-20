Get Lost Returns to Miami, March 24 2018

Over 40 Artists to Play in Four Areas Over 24 Hours In New Location
As the ever-turning party-sphere whirls on its axis year to year, there are few events that continue to bewitch, challenge and enthrall like those devised by Damian Lazarus. Whether it’s the globe-trotting Get Lost party series or the site-specific pioneering festival Day Zero, Lazarus has always managed to create other-worldly environs, soundtracked by cutting-edge talent.
In 2018 Get Lost continues its own evolution, from its first incarnation thirteen years ago as an intimate after-hours, to its most recent iteration as one of the world’s foremost immersive assembling points of underground talent, this year over 40 acts will perform in a brand new location. 2018’s theme sees attendees transported through the environs of Lost Mythical cities, realms dear and familiar to Lazarus, and a fitting context for the sonic adventurers and pilgrims drawn to explore the world of Get Lost.
Thirteen years since it first touched down, Get Lost remains as vital as ever, an alternative beacon for those seeking to escape the hubris of Miami Music Week, and a global touch-point in the underground electronic music community’s calendar.
