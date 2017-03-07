Over the last 11 years Damian Lazarus’ Get Lost has emerged from an off-kilter after hours to become the unofficial underground anchor point of Miami Music Week. A 24 hour long bacchanal where mornings and nights collide, old cohorts reunite and strangers get lost together.

Get Lost simply has to be experienced, it’s a party unlike any other during Miami Music Week; whether it’s dancing beneath a tree in the courtyard’s dappled setting sun, catching a raucous mid-day set in the alley or navigating through the fog and lasers of the early morning after-hours – musical oddities and discoveries lurk behind every corner.

As ever Get Lost has revealed a line-up of live acts and DJs that’s longer than a wizard’s sleeve, but in the Get Lost tradition it’s often the unexpected moments that are most magical.

Mystery can be fun, and surprise is an undervalued virtue. Get Lost will start at 5am, the rest come find out for yourselves.

Crosstown Rebels celebrates fifteen years of mind-bending sonic existence in 2017, the label has unearthed talents like Jamie Jones, Art Department, Maceo Plex, Deniz Kurtel and Seth Troxler, almost single handedly transforming the face of modern dance music. The Rebels’ otherworldly Day Zero festival in Tulum Mexico has set the standard for an immersive experience, while Get Lost has crisscrossed the globe hosting unforgettable musical marathons in LA, Paris, Mexico City, Brazil, Miami and beyond.

Damian Lazarus, his label and events, continue to champion a fiercely independent and relentlessly adventurous spirit that much of modern dance music has forgotten. Remember it, and Get Lost with them this March.