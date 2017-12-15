Gianluca Vacchi and WALL Miami Present The Black Tie Extravaganza – A New Year’s Eve Celebration

Overnight Instagram sensation and Italian multimillionaire turned DJ Gianluca Vacchi brings the #GVLifestyle to WALL Miami during New Year’s Eve to host The Black Tie Extravaganza. Ending the year in style, Gianluca will deliver an evening of carefree Italian luxury as only he can while champagne parades, festive decorations and confetti set the ambiance for WALL’s most cinematic bash yet.

Opening its doors at 10 pm on Saturday, December 31, guests will sway into 2018 as Vacci spins an open format of house music including the debut of his hit Viento.

Offering attendees premium open bar from 10pm – 1am, General Admission is $200 and VIP table service packages inclusive of top-shelf spirits range from $1,800 – $8,000.

Tickets available for purchase at, www.TableList.com