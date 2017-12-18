GLOBAL GIFT FOUNDATION USA HOSTED ITS SECOND ANNUAL ‘GLOBAL GIFT GALA’ IN MIAMI DURING ART BASEL WITH RICKY MARTIN AND EVA LONGORIA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Star-Studded Fundraiser at Eden Roc Miami Beach Hotel Raised Funds for Hurricane Relief Efforts in Puerto Rico and Presented Miguel Bosé with Humanitarian Award and Key to the City of Miami Beach

The Global Gift Foundation USA, in collaboration with the Eva Longoria Foundation and the Ricky Martin Foundation, hosted its second annual ‘The Global Gift Gala’ in Miami on December 7th, 2017, at the Eden Roc Miami Beach. The gala raised funds for hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

Eva Longoria and Ricky Martin served as Honorary Chairs for the star-studded affair. Attendees included Spanish singer-songwriter Miguel Bosé, who received the Global Gift Humanitarian Award for his work towards the conservation of nature, oceans and the Indigenous culture. Bosé was also awarded the key to the city of Miami Beach by Miami Beach City Commissioner Michael Góngora.

Other celebrities, philanthropists and socialites in attendance included: professional tennis player Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian; Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and actress Jeimy Osorio; The Real co-host, singer and actress Adrienne Bailon; Bailon’s husband, singer-songwriter and music producer Israel Houghton; Puerto Rican musician, singer-songwriter and actress Ednita Nazario; Puerto Rican actress, model and Miss Universe 2006 Zuleyka Rivera; Venezuelan-born collector and author Tiqui Atencio; celebrity entrepreneurs Loren and JR Ridinger; Venezuelan TV host, model, and actress Chiqui Delgado; Mexican-American journalist and author Jorge Ramos; jewelry designer Orianne Collins; Despierta America’s Alan Tacher; and Eva Hughes, CEO of Condé Nast for Mexico and Latin America.

Attendees enjoyed hor’s d’ourves and a cocktail reception, a three-course dinner by Nobu Executive Chef, Chef Thomas, silent and live auctions, and thrilling performances. During dinner, “El Caballero de la Salsa” Gilberto Santa Rosa, Ednita Nazario and Adrienne Bailon surprised guests with their musical performances.

The fundraising gala took place during Art Basel and featured a fine arts auction led by the charismatic Miami community leader and Emmy-Award winning wildlife expert and photographer, Ron Magill. The auction showcased distinguished works by Domingo Zapata, Jwan Yosef, and Alex Mijares among other artists. Also auctioned were the remaining art pieces from Miami’s “Basel on the Bay,” which were donated to support the event’s fundraising mission, as well as a Ricky Martin Experience including a trip to Las Vegas via a private jet with Jet Smarter and tickets to Ricky Martin’s performance in Vegas in 2018.

The Ricky Martin Foundation established a Humanitarian Relief Fund to rebuild Puerto Rico. To date, the Ricky Martin Foundation has served food and offered medical services to more than 150,000 families throughout Puerto Rico and more than 230,000 pounds of basic human needs after hurricane María. However, their long-term goal is to construct homes in Loíza, Puerto Rico, to provide protection, hope, and security for families in need. The Global Gift Foundation USA was proud to once again unite with the Ricky Martin Foundation and the Eva Longoria Foundation, along with sponsors and collaborators including Eden Roc Miami Beach, Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, Lyft, Haute Living, Rums of Puerto Rico, Jet Smarter, Rocco Donna and Tequila Revolución to further aid this goal and raise much needed funds.