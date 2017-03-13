Goldstein Schechter Koch (GSK), a full service accounting, tax, assurance, consulting, wealth management and insurance firm announces the promotion of Amanda Bonifay, Beatriz Vazquez and Steven Holtz to GSK’s Partnership team.

GSK is also looking forward to the addition of other new Partners to the GSK executive team in the near future. Current Directors, Patricia Siles and Rosa Salum, are on the path to become Partners and contribute their professional strengths to the leadership of the firm. Amanda, Beatriz, Steve, Patricia and Rosa will be attending specific leadership programs and comprehensive training tailored for each one of them.

Amanda Bonifay, CPA has been promoted to Partner after 7 years of service at GSK. Amanda’s technical knowledge, leadership skills and delivery of excellent client service allowed her to excel quickly within the firm and have now positioned her to be one of the newest Partners at GSK.

Amanda is a Partner in the assurance department with over 13 years of experience in both public accounting and private business. Amanda graduated from Georgia State University in Atlanta, GA, where she received a Bachelor of Business Administration with a double major in accounting and finance as well as a Master of Professional Accountancy with a major in financial accounting and reporting. She is a Certified Public Accountant in the States of Florida and Georgia and is a member of both the American and Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Beatriz Vazquez has been named a Principal at GSK. She has been a vital member of the GSK Tax Department for over 16 years. Her dedication and loyalty to the firm and client service is unwavering and she has been a valuable leader at the firm.

Beatriz is a tax and accounting Principal at GSK. She has over 20 years of experience in both public and private accounting and joined the firm in January 2000. Beatriz graduated from the University of Miami, where she received a Bachelor’s of Business Administration with a major in Accounting. She is responsible for individual, trusts, corporate and partnership tax filings as well as reviews and compilation engagements. Other responsibilities include outsourced accounting and bookkeeping, accounting systems analysis, consulting and management advisory services, federal and state tax examinations, state and local taxation, and tax planning and strategy. Beatriz has direct experience in the following areas: high net worth individuals, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale and distribution, not for profit organizations, professional service firms and real estate.

Steven Holtz, CPA has been promoted to Partner at GSK. Steven began at the firm 5 years ago in the Assurance department and brought with him vast technical expertise and skills that allowed him to grow into a well-regarded leader within the firm.

Steven is a Partner in our assurance department with over 24 years of experience in public accounting. Steven’s significant experience in auditing includes the health care, retail entities (e-commerce & brick and mortar), manufacturing, service industries as well as real estate development and telecommunications. He also has over 20 years of experience auditing public companies under SEC and PCAOB rules and standards. Steven is Certified Public Accountant in the State of Florida and a member of the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants (FICPA). He received his Bachelors of Science and Masters of Business of Administration with a Concentration in Accounting from the University of Miami.

“Adding bright, skilled talent to our existing partnership team is in line with GSK’s vision to have the brightest minds providing the highest quality advice and service to our clients. On behalf of the Partnership, we are honored to have Amanda, Beatriz and Steven join us in leading the firm to continued success.”

– Sanford B. Horwitz – Partner/CEO of Goldstein Schechter Koch

Goldstein Schechter Koch is a full service tax, assurance, accounting, consulting, wealth management and insurance firm serving South Florida businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals for over 65 years. For more information please visit gskadvisors.com.