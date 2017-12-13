Grammy Award Winning Artists CeeLo Green and Macy Gray to Perform Live at Faena Theater this December

Don your favorite red attire this Friday, December 15th, when five-time Grammy Award winner CeeLo Green, known for infectious hits like “Crazy” and “Forget You,” brings his famed showmanship and eclectic musical style to the Faena Theater stage for two intimate shows at 9:00 pm and 11:00 pm. As guests dine on an indulgent meal of crispy baby artichokes, panseared scallops, and desserts like pumpkin cheesecake and tiramisu macarons, the celebrated soul-pop singer will woo his rapt audience with pared-down renditions of his iconic songs while inviting them to join him in a conversation, revealing the inspiration behind his unique musical style. As body-painted dancers channeling Josephine Baker mingle with the audience and Green’s spine-tingling sound fills the room, you’ll understand why he’s calling himself “Red Astaire.” Please note there will be a dinner menu available for the 9:00 pm show only and guests are encouraged to dress in red at the request of CeeLo “Red Astaire” Green. Tickets begin at $75 and are available here.

As the holiday season wraps up, the celebration continues at Faena Theater when Grammy Award winner Macy Gray hits the stage for two intimate concerts on Friday, December 29th. Showcasing a different side of this musical virtuoso, the concert will take both performer and audience on a compelling emotional journey through song. Gray’s signature raspy voice takes center stage, with only a single microphone projecting her unique and unequaled vocal talent into the ears and hearts of her audience. There will be two special performances that evening at 9:00 pm (dinner show) & 11:00 pm late show. Tickets begin at $75 and are available here.

Faena Hotel Miami Beach

3201 Collins Ave