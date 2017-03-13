Groove Events Design, Production & Lighting team lead by producer Joe Toto, of Groove Miami and JoeTotoPresents.com, was chosen to produce this year’s holiday extravaganza for the Boston Red Sox with over 450 of their associates and friends.

The Grand Ballroom featured lighting, wall lighting, gobo messaging, dance floor designs, Miami hot white soft seating furniture and many other elegant design elements. The ballroom featured a custom designed sound & DJ booth with music by legendary celebrity DJ TOTO!

Groove Events provided fabulous Curved Glow Bars to serve signature drinks and provided a second DJ & sound system in the foyer playing a different style of music from the ballroom.

The party was filled with lots red and white, naturally, and was a smashing success! For more information, visit www.GrooveEvents.us.