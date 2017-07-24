GROVE BAY HOSPITALITY GROUP ANNOUNCES STUBBORN SEED BY JEREMY FORD

Opening September 2017 on Miami Beach

Grove Bay Hospitality Group (GBHG), the Miami-based boutique restaurant firm behind some of the region’s hottest restaurants has announced their latest venture and the first of two restaurants in partnership with Top Chef Jeremy Ford. The restaurant will be opening in the vibrant South of Fifth neighborhood at 101 Washington Avenue in September 2017. Ford and GBHG chose the name, Stubborn Seed, as a nod to the persistence required to open a restaurant, or even more broadly, any passion project, to flourish and grow.

Ford, the season 13 winner of the grueling nationally televised hit competitive cooking show on Bravo-TV, Top Chef, certainly understands tenacity. ”When you plant a seed, you watch to see if it will grow; sometimes the soil is hospitable, other times rocky. The stubborn seed succeeds,” says Ford. “That’s my philosophy –to keep pushing through to get the results that you want. In this case, it’s to open a restaurant that reflects my relentless approach to cooking.”

Ford and his team which includes longtime friend, Chef Joe Mizzoni, will play with different textures and flavors in the kitchen creating a rich menu with natural ingredients seasonally sourced. Servers will guide guests through the rotating menu of seasonal specialties encouraging them to share and explore various dishes as a table. A stand-out Crudo will be the 5-second Wahoo with a spicy buttermilk dressing, jalapeño ferment, sea grapes and Florida peach. Main courses will include a Family-Style Suckling Pig with charred turnip, spiced cherry jam and natural jus.

“We’re thrilled to announce the first of two exciting new concepts in partnership with Chef Jeremy Ford. Stubborn Seed will mark another big step in our overall strategy to collaborate with some of the most talented chefs in the region to contribute to the evolution of Miami’s culinary scene,” says GBHG Co-founder and Co-CEO, Ignacio Garcia-Menocal.

“At Stubborn Seed, people will have the opportunity to connect with Jeremy on a level they haven’t been able to before. This concept will offer guests a truly unique experience with a special tasting menu that will take diners on a journey with Jeremy as their guide,” adds GBHG Co-founder and Co-CEO Francesco Balli.

The bar program is expected to be as inventive as the cuisine. More details on it to be announced at a later date.

Designed by New York-based, Celano Design Studio, the restaurant will be modern and sleek with a subtle nod to the Art Deco essence of Miami Beach. Diners will enjoy a relaxed, yet sophisticated atmosphere – no white tablecloths.

Stubborn Seed will be located at 101 Washington Avenue on Miami Beach. The restaurant will be open for dinner daily at 6:00PM.

Telephone: (786) 322-5211; Website: www.stubbornseed.com