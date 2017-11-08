Gwendolyn Sue Foote Named a Lifetime Achiever by Marquis Who’s Who

Dr. Gwendolyn Foote has been endorsed by Marquis Who’s Who as a leader in the arts and education industry

For 37 years, Dr. Foote has led an incredible life as an artist, writer, memorable educator, and a leader for women in science. Her role as Science Department Chair at Nautilus Middle School helps to prepare students for successful careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Dr. Foote coordinates the science fair, garners funding for scientific education, and coaches students to participate in STEAM and STEAM competitions, empowering young minds to approach environmental issues. Nautilus Middle School awarded Dr. Foote 2011 Teacher of the Year Award, and she has also been named 2013 SECME Teacher of the Year at South Florida Regional 2013 STEM EXPO. The Miami Beach Commission for Women awarded Dr. Gwendolyn Foote with the “Women Worth Knowing Award” 2017, at the Miami Beach Golf Club.

Dr. Foote exhibited interest in the sciences from the very beginning and earned a Bachelor of Science from College of Veterinary Medicine, Texas Agricultural and Mechanical University in 1975. In 1977, she was certified as a registered medical technologist and served as a supervisor of medical technology at the Navasota Medical Center, and after at Diagnostic Medical Tech until 1983. In 1985, Dr. Foote earned a Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies, Art, Psychology. Gwendolyn Foote worked as Supervisor and Registered Medical Technologist at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Denver and St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson. Between 1980 and 1997, she also taught at Fine Arts. From 1983 to 1987, she served as a licensed rehabilitator for Federal Fish and Wildlife in Texas.

In 2000, Dr. Foote taught on Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, South Dakota. Gwendolyn Foote earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary education and special education from Oglala Lakota College in 2004. She taught as an adjunct instructor at Piyo Wiconi Oglala Lakota College, 2003-2005.She taught at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth, Summer Programs 2006 and 2007. Gwendolyn Foote relocated to Miami Beach, Florida in 2006 teaching Science at Nautilus Middle School and in 2010 became Science Dept. Chair at Nautilus Middle School. In 2014, Dr. Foote received a Doctor of Education from NOVA Southeastern University.

In her role as an educator, Dr. Foote received a Finalist Award, 2015 and Bronze Award, 2016-2017 for The Fairchild Challenge. Her students competed at Dream in Green’s Green School Challenge from 2012 to 2015 Future City Challenge from 2011 to 2015, and recipient of the Dream in Green WE-LAB Academy Special Awards, 1st Place-2015, 2nd Place- 2016-2017, the 2013 SECME Teacher of the Year Award from the STEM Expo, the Impact Education Fund Award from 2008 to 2016, the 2011 Mayoral Award from the Miami Beach for Education, the Oglala Lakota Tribe Recognition Award from 2004 to 2006, the 1994 Royal Rainier Family Monaco Bronze Award, and the 1992 Pediatrics AIDS Society Award.

Dr. Foote has been awarded several grants for her school, notably from the Air Force Association, the U.S. Army, Toshiba, NASA, and The Education Fund. She was part of the 1995 United Nations Educational Human Civil Rights Program in Namibia and selected as an ambassador for People to People International to visit China in 2008, and Egypt in 2007, as an Ambassador in the Educational Delegation. In 2016, she collaborated with Florida State University to supply inquiry labs for students at Nautilus Middle School.

Dr. Gwendolyn Foote is a member of the Dade County Science Teachers Association, the American Medical Technology Society, Texas A&M University Former Students, International Senior Citizens Association, and the National Science Teachers Association. She has served as an editor on the review board of Science Scope Magazine since 2006. As an artist, Dr. Foote has exhibited her work in locations as Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, the Rocky Mountain region, Australia, France, Ireland, England, and Universal Studios.

For achievements in science, education, and art, Dr. Gwendolyn Foote was selected for inclusion in Who’s Who in America, Who’s Who in the World, Who’s Who of American Women, and two volumes of Who’s Who in American Education. She has one child, and enjoys travel, hiking, writing, reading, music, art, history, and is a lifelong learner. To find out more about Dr. Foote’s educational efforts, please visit www.gwenfoote.weebly.com and www.footeprintz.blogspot.com.

