Hinshaw’s Clinton Payne Honored with Federal Bar Unsung Hero Award by the Judges of Southern District of Florida

The U.S. law firm of Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP is pleased to announce that Miami-based partner Clinton Payne was recently honored as the recipient of the Judge Joe Eaton Unsung Hero Award. Payne received the award at a reception honoring members of the Federal Bar in Florida who serve on Court-appointed committees. The award was established by the Judges of the Southern District of Florida to recognize unselfish service to the Court by a member of the Federal Bar.

Payne has served on a variety of bar committees, including as Chair of the Ad Hoc Committee on Attorney Admissions, Peer Review, and Attorney Grievance (2012-present), the Local Rules Committee (2007-present) and was a member of the Bench and Bar Conference Committee (2014, 2017). He also served as a member of the Magistrate Judge Merit Selection Panel for the reappointment of Magistrate Judge Torres (2011) and for Magistrate Judges Simonton and O’Sullivan (2014).

In announcing the award at the reception, Chief United States District Judge K. Michael Moore said that “On a personal note, [Payne] is a pleasure to work with and ever the consummate professional,” and added that his “dedication to improving the Court over the years has been remarkable.”

Payne focuses his practice in defense litigation in the areas of premises liability, products liability, personal injury, insurance coverage, professional liability and medical malpractice defense. He earned his J.D. from the University of Florida – Levin College of Law and his B.A. from Stanford University.