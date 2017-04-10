A Conversation with FIU’s President, Mark Rosenberg at the Jewish Museum of Florida

Hundreds of celebrants packed the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU to honor George Feldenkreis, the Executive Chairman of Perry Ellis International.

The museum’s Acting Director, Susan Gladstone, welcomed guests to the event which featured a conversation with the President of Florida International University, Mark Rosenberg, as he led Feldenkreis on an inspiring journey discussing the 50th anniversary of Perry Ellis International . . .

. . . including memorable tales of Feldenkreis’ exile from Cuba in 1961 and the early years of building a global business empire and philanthropic enterprises that have shaped the world of fashion.

The Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU, part of Florida International University, is featuring several fashion items on loan from Perry Ellis International as part of the current exhibition Hot Couture: Florida Jews on the Fashion Scene, 1800s to Today.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

About the Museum

The Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU serves as a major cultural attraction and source of information for a wide audience of residents, tourists, students and scholars of all ages and backgrounds from throughout the state, nation, and the world. Located in a former synagogue that housed Miami Beach’s first Jewish congregation, the museum’s restored 1936 Art Deco building and 1929 original synagogue are both on the National Register of Historic Places. The 301 building features nearly 80 stained glass windows, a copper dome, marble bimah and many Art Deco features including chandeliers and sconces. The Jewish Museum of Florida is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The museum is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed on Mondays and holidays. Admission: Adults $6; Seniors $5; Families $12; Members and children under 6 always free; Saturdays-Free. For more information: 305-672-5044 or visit jmof.fiu.edu.

