HOUSE OF CREATIVES MUSIC FESTIVAL RETURNS FOR 2ND YEAR NOVEMBER 11 & 12 @ HISTORIC VIRGINIA KEY

ALT-J, MGMT, WASHED OUT, METRONOMY TO HEADLINE

House of Creatives Music Festival is set to return to Miami fall 2017, presented by Mishu.

The festival will feature performances from international and regional artists including this year’s headliners Alt-J, MGMT, Washed Out, and Metronomy. Full lineup listing above. More artists to be announced.

HOC Fest 2017 will take place at the breathtaking new location of Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, a stunning stretch of island land along the sparkling waters of the Atlantic.

In its 2nd year, the festival is an extension of the burgeoning international cultural hub that is Miami, embodying the divine intersection of art, beauty, and undeniable good vibes. After attracting thousands last year to see artists such as The Flaming Lips, Crystal Castles, Cold War Kids, and Breakbot, HOC Fest is establishing itself as a permanent fixture in Miami’s fast-growing cultural movement.

Slated to host thousands of music and art aficionados at Historic Virginia Key, the fest will span multiple performance areas as well as other curated platforms for performance art, visual activations and much more.

With a stellar artist lineup boasting top-tier international artists bringing a spectrum of sounds across indie-rock, electronic, and pop, the festival will feature world-class production, art installations, gourmet food selections, and local artisan vendors for a fully immersive cultural experience.

Early Bird 2-Day Passes are on sale now for $99.

Tickets and more info available at: www.hocfest.com