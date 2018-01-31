Hypno HYPE AT FAENA THEATER!

Hypnosis meets hilarity at Faena Theater on Wednesday, February 7th when celebrated performer Asad Mecci takes center stage for “Hypnohype,” a live comedy-hypnosis experience at Faena Miami Beach.

Hailed as an “extraordinary talent” by Maxim Magazine, Asad Mecci’s unique brand of mesmerizing hypnosis and laugh-out-loud entertainment have captivated crowds throughout the world on stage and on television, including features on Entertainment Tonight, MTV and HGTV, among many others.

Tickets begin at $50 and are available at www.faenatheater.com and Ticketmaster. For more information, visit www.faenatheater.com or call +786 655 5600.