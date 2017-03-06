This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Global party brand HYTE makes it’s Miami debut this Spring as part the annual Miami Music Week, with hundreds of thousands of people from across the globe turning the city into an electronic music mecca.

HYTE takes over the massive Mana Wynwood warehouse to bring the inimitable vibes of their colossal Amsterdam, Berlin, New York and Ibiza parties among various others. As ever, first-class production is coupled with a lineup of the underground’s biggest names.

New York legend Danny Tenaglia and German techno powerhouse Chris Liebing team up for a world exclusive back-to-back, whilst Loco Dice and Luciano reunite after a long hiatus since last sharing the decks. Canadian rave pioneer Tiga makes a much anticipated return with HYTE after an explosive debut at the Ibiza 2016 season closing at Amnesia. Berlin duo Pan-Pot, who dominated the 2016 Ibiza season from start to finish, bring their relentlessly energetic techno that guarantees to fill every corner of the cavernous space. Modern icon of electronic music Maya Jane Coles steps up to bring her versatile sounds of house, techno and everything in between. Fresh talent comes from Caleb Calloway, the Puerto Rican by way of New York, with Latin music flowing through his blood but now taking the underground by storm.

With a lineup of this calibre HYTE is about to make it’s mark in Miami and has fast become one of the most anticipated events of Miami Music Week.