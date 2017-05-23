The First In A Series of Openings Through 2017 & 2018, Icebox Brings Its Signature Dining Experience to New Neighborhoods Starting with Doral

Icebox Cafe, a culinary community leader on Miami Beach for almost two decades, is set to open a second location of its celebrated concept in May 2017 at CityPlace Doral (8300 NW 36th Street, Doral, FL). Located just one mile from the Miami International Airport, like its sister property in South Beach, Icebox Cafe Doral will offer a relaxing and sophisticated design with an expansive menu focusing on fresh, natural ingredients, well-balanced flavors and stylized plating.

The unique, multi-level footprint of Doral allows patrons to encounter two different dining experiences in one singular location. Upon arrival, diners are greeted by a light and relaxed café style ambiance with comfortable seating and a large open kitchen. Open garage doors add to the airy feel of the space, while the main level also includes an extensive indoor-outdoor bar for up to 40. Upstairs features the main dining space that presents a more refined feel with art deco touches such as marble flooring and glittering chandeliers. In addition to tables and booth seating, the area also boasts a cozy lounge area with leather seating.

Doral will serve breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner menus, influenced by owner Robert Siegmann’s travels around the world, including the Mediterranean and Middle East. Accompanying the dining menus is a full cocktail menu featuring fresh fruits, herbs and spices as well as an expansive wine list. The location will also offer organic juices and produce for purchase, along with Icebox’s popular desserts, including Oprah’s favorite chocolate cake.

Highlights of the new menu include Tandoori-Roasted Cauliflower with buttermilk green goddess dressing; Ropa Vieja Lettuce Wraps with little gem lettuce cups, braised brisket, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, tomatillo sauce; Florida Gulf Shrimp with Florida Gulf shrimp, green charmoula, yellow lentil dal, tomato chutney, sautéed spinach and farro; Pork Chop Milanese with a bone-in pork chop, mixed greens, torn mozzarella, cherry tomatoes. The menu will also offer a uniquely prepared Fresh Local Fish of the Day with pomegranate glaze, roasted root vegetables, walnut-tahini tartar sauce.

Fans of Icebox’s famous cakes and desserts will not be disappointed as Doral boasts new and classic menu items such as Deep Dish Key Lime Pie with graham cracker crust filled with Key lime custard topped with whipped cream; Chocolate Delight with layers of dark chocolate, creamy cheesecake brownie and chocolate mousse filling, dark chocolate ganache; and Devil Dog, Icebox’s version of the old-time classic with three-layers of chocolate cake tipped with chocolate ganache, whipped cream and chocolate frosting.

In addition to Doral, Icebox Cafe is expanding to additional areas throughout South Florida over the next months including The Falls (opening fall 2017); Aventura (spring 2018), that will also feature Icebox’s popular “grab and go” concept, Fig & Fennel; and Hallandale (summer 2018) that will include, alongside the restaurant, a commissary and greenhouse.