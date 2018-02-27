Iconic Fitness Location along Ocean Drive Gets a Makeover

WHO/WHAT: The popular 9 Street fitness area at Lummus Park along famed Ocean Drive, commonly referred to as Muscle Beach, just got a full makeover.

Aiming to combine arts and fitness, the City of Miami Beach partnered with Metalco Active, a company who prides itself on producing revolutionary fitness concepts, to build the nation’s first high-end gym in a public park — MyEquilibria.

“We designed MyEquilibria to compliment the outdoors, not overpower the environment,” said Metalco Active Founder and CEO Gian Luca Innocenzi who was inspired by the vibrant energy and unique landscape of Miami Beach. “Each detail has been carefully crafted to deliver only the highest quality, safest and awe-inspiring platforms for everyone to enjoy no matter your fitness level. Our mission is to create something not just beautiful, but useful, social and with a strong impact on the community.”

The state-of-the-art wellness circuit features two nature-inspired installations: MyEquilibria’s Leopard Tree and MyBeast. Built to maximize muscle toning during workouts, these functional structures collectively feature over 30 workout components that combine rewarding exercises such as yoga, gymnastics and calisthenics. With the help of a free mobile phone application, fitness enthusiasts of all skill levels will be able to engage with the structure through a series of exciting trainings and tutorials.

“The City is committed to promoting health and wellness for our community and the installation of the My Equilibria fitness equipment is part of our commitment to that goal,” expressed Commissioner Ricky Arriola. “Miami Beach’s outdoor gym has been proven to be wildly popular with our residents and tourists. We hope that everyone enjoys the new fitness equipment!”

Mayor Dan Gelber will open the ribbon cutting ceremony, and will be followed by MyEquilibria Co-Founder Raquel Rodriguez and Commissioner Arriola. An interactive demonstration of the equipment will occur thereafter, followed by an aerial dance performance that will bring the fitness exercise circuit to life and provide for an excellent photo opportunity of the breathtaking architecture.

WHEN: Saturday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Lummus Park

9 Street & Ocean Drive