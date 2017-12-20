iFLY Fort Lauderdale Raised $500 on Dec. 3 at the ‘All Abilities’ Event for Best Buddies Broward in Recognition of ‘National Disability Day’

The special check presentation ceremony took place on Monday, December 18

In recognition of ‘National Disability Day’ on December 3, 2017, iFLY Fort Lauderdale Indoor Skydiving hosted a special ‘All Abilities Night’ and raised $500 to benefit Best Buddies Broward.

The check presentation ceremony took place on December 18, 2017 at iFLY Fort Lauderdale with Michael Hadler, Best Buddies Ambassador, Best Buddies Alumnus Emily Dolce, Deputy Director of Programs Tessie Gonzales, Program Managers Monica Moya and Betty Busot, iFLY General Manager Jim Braun and iFLY Sales Manager Joe Souza.

“‘National Disability Day’ was the perfect opportunity to shine a spotlight on empowering differently-abled people to fly in an inclusive and supportive environment for flyers of all ages and skill levels,” said Jim Braun, general manager of iFLY Fort Lauderdale. “Best Buddies Broward was a terrific organization to be our partner for the event since it provides one-on-one friendships, integrated employment and leadership development programs for individuals throughout Broward County.”

Once a month, iFLY Fort Lauderdale hosts an ‘All Abilities’ Night that provides and encourages those with varying physical and cognitive abilities to realize the dream of flight. All flyers are assisted by specially trained Flight Instructors with extra attention and accommodations based on participant needs. To see All Abilities flights in action, a video is available here.

The next ‘All Abilities’ event is scheduled for Thursday, January 11, 2018 from 6 to 8 p.m. Visit www.iflyworld.com/fortlauderdale or call 954-280-4359 to make a reservation.