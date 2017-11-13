INTERCULTURAL Art Talk with Sheinina Lolita Raj

Interdisciplinary artist, Sheinina Lolita Raj, will take a deeper dive into INTERCULTURAL, an immersive art experience by Raj and a sound collaboration by Nelly Furtado, with an Art Talk on Friday, December 8 at the Miami Design Preservation League’s Art Deco Museum. The casual conversation between the artist and moderator will discuss the inner workings of the artwork which is currently on display through December 30.

INTERCULTURAL is a visual and sound art experience exploring cultural differences while analyzing the increasing obsolescence of race-based identity. The exhibition features photographs of artist Raj arrayed in the traditional authentic finery of various regions and nations while sounds pieces by Nelly Furtado explore new territory featuring Solfeggio Frequencies, frequencies that allow the mind and body to achieve a greater sense of balancing and deep healing.

When:

Friday, December 8

Time:

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Where:

Miami Design Preservation League’s Art Deco Museum,

1001 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach

RSVP REQUIRED : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/intercultural-worldwide-artist-talk-tickets-37556174529

