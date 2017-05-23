New Full Service Events Company from the James Beard Award-Winning Chef

Offers Catering and Private Parties, from Planning and Menus, to Decor and Staffing

Beard Award-winning Michael Schwartz introduces an all new suite of catering menus and full-service event packages, showcased in a new immersive portfolio website launching today at michaelschwartzevents.com. From birthday parties to corporate functions, Michael Schwartz Events offers in-restaurant or off-site events from the beloved South Florida restaurateur and nationally-recognized celebrity chef, delivering an experience of genuine food and hospitality for memorable occasions. Sampling of the new dishes and capabilities were displayed at the Biz Bash Expo in Fort Lauderdale with menu items transitioning hourly.

“Entertaining should be simple and easily executed, but not at the expense of quality or thoughtfulness. Michael Schwartz Events celebrates that foundation,” says Michael. “Looking at how we want to grow The Genuine Hospitality Group, opening up more access to the genuine food and hospitality our guests enjoy while dining with us makes catering a priority. We’re building on what we do inside the restaurants for larger gatherings, facilitating more opportunities to craft something special outside them and leveraging a network of resources to be nimble and creative in our approach. No request is too tall an order.”

The company’s customizable menus include Action Stations, multi-course Lunch, Dinner and Brunch plated family-style or individually, Passed Hors d’Oeuvres, Dessert, Corporate, Beverage, BBQ Party, Pizza Party, and Supplements including luxury raw bar items and Champagne. The Mobile Wood Oven travels with a team of chefs to pop up everything from quick-fired pizza parties, to Michael Schwartz specialities like roasted seasonal vegetables and whole local fish. This stunning showpiece in your party footprint delights guests with genuine food made right before their eyes. Intoxicating slow roasted meats are made easy with the correct lead time so the BBQ Pit Smoker can roll up with ribs, brisket and more ready to go with a menu of backyard favorites including passed appetizers and stations of salads, sides and desserts.

For sample catering menus, The Genuine Hospitality Group restaurant portfolio menus with private party and buyout specifications, and to request a quote visit the all new michaelschwartzevents.com and follow current events in action on Instagram.