A new residential community emerges in Miami Beach’s historic Normandy Isle



Sunny clear skies, hard hats and shovels defined the scene at noon on January 24th, as Developer Jeff Spear, General Contractor Jerry Dubois, Architect Jose Gomez, Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce President Jerry Libbin, city officials and members of the real estate community gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony. The team behind Iris on the Bay, a contemporary townhome community that boasts the most competitive price per square foot for waterfront new construction on the beach, had much to celebrate: a successful Phase 1 with 90 percent currently under contract and commencing the final stretch of development for the 43 four-story townhome community.



“We’re pleased that the project is moving ahead with completion for the first building in Phase 2 expected in November this year,” says Developer Jeff Spear. “Iris is truly a unique product for Miami Beach and offers residents the ultimate Florida lifestyle.”



Iris on the Bay’s contemporary townhomes on Normandy Isle highlight the growing trend for upscale townhouses. Townhomes differ from units in an apartment building because they offer many advantages of single-family houses but with fewer maintenance concerns and expenses. The pristine condition of newly built homes adds to the appeal. And unlike high-rise condominiums, the townhomes give buyers ownership of the land they’re built on.



“Iris on the Bay offers privacy, efficient floor plans and amenities aligned with the anticipated lifestyles of our buyers who are mainly in their 30s and 40s,” says Ann Nortmann, Senior Project Director, Development Sales at Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “They see this as a value buy at $350- $450 a square foot, and most residents plan to live here year-round in a real community.”



The contemporary tropical design takes advantage of the light, the views and outdoor living opportunities. Instead of a one-building mass, Iris is designed with alternating blocks of three and four buildings that allow for more corner units and water-view corridors. Homes range from 2,100 square feet to 2,500 square feet. Each home offers a fully-equipped kitchen, a spacious rooftop suitable for a summer kitchen, private elevator and a two-car garage (with optional lift to park three cars). Outdoors there’s a waterfront pool, a gated entrance and 12 docks, available to purchase, on the no-fixed bridges waterway.



Iris on the Bay’s innovative townhomes feature stoops to the first floor as a nod to traditional city brownstones. Visually, its thoroughly modern design blends easily into Normandy Isle’s mid-century modern (MiMo) architectural heritage and the neighborhood’s urban low-key environment. Iris on the Bay is within easy walking distance of services, stores and eateries. Normandy Isle’s interesting ethnic restaurants, local stores, an art cinema and even the beach, are just a stroll away. Highways, airports and Downtown Miami are also easily accessible.

IRIS on the Bay at 25 – 111 North Shore Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33141, is being developed by South Florida-based The Spear Group and Braddock Financial Corporation. General Contractor: JWR Construction Services, Architectural Design: Beilinson Gomez Architects, Interior Design: Michael Wolk Design Associates, Sales: The Sandberg Nortmann Group at Douglas Elliman. Prices start at $800,000.