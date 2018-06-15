It’s Official! Grand Basel is Coming to Miami Beach

The newest most exclusive car show in the Americas — Grand Basel — is set to take center stage on Miami Beach. The event promises to pair the most sought-after classic cars with future concept models as they descend onto the Miami Beach Convention Center from February 22-24, 2019. The Mayor of Miami Beach and the Global Director of Grand Basel made it official today with the signing of the official agreement at Miami Beach City Hall.

“Grand Basel is to car aficionados what Art Basel is to art lovers,” said Mayor Dan Gelber “We’re excited to host such a premier event, and look forward to welcoming automobile connoisseurs, collectors and everyone with a penchant for wheels.”

From the same Swiss company that brings Art Basel Miami Beach, Grand Basel is much more than an automotive fair — with engaging panel discussions among the numerous experts in attendance emphasizing a commitment to raising critical questions and creating precious experiences. Curated by internationally renowned personalities, it opens new pathways to explore the cultural context –- and to take the discourse to a new level.

“The City of Miami Beach has been an exemplary partner with Art Basel for the past 16 years, so it’s with great pleasure that we now join together to solidify the North American presence of Grand Basel,” said Mark Backé, Global Director of Grand Basel. “From Miami Beach, we will be able to reach an extensive audience of discerning car collectors and enthusiasts who are eager for a show like no other, one that positions the automobile in a curated environment, where it can be elevated to that of a work of art.”

With an expected 200 remarkable vehicles from the past, present and future to be on display in February, Grand Basel aims to offer an unparalleled view of the automobile as an aesthetic, technological and cultural icon. This one of a kind show will welcome automotive masterpieces and will create a venue for the international community who share the same passion for the automobile and view it as a multidimensional cultural asset.

For additional information, visit www.general.grandbasel.com/.