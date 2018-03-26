January Highlights from the Town of Bay Harbor Island

Thanks to All Who Supported BHI Toy Drive

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A special thank you goes out to the many residents and businesses who supported the 2017 Bay Harbor Islands Toy Drive, making the holidays special for dozens of children at the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. At right a resident and student of Ruth K. Broad Bay Harbor K-8 Center drops off toys donated by his local Boy Scout pack.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.