Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman’s Florida Brokerage Accepted Into Forbes Real Estate Council

Forbes Real Estate Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Real Estate

Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the third-largest residential real estate company in the United States, announces Jay Phillip Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman’s Florida Brokerage, has been accepted into the Forbes Real Estate Council, an invitation-only community for executives in the real estate industry. With 20 offices throughout South Florida including Miami, Miami Beach, Aventura, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Bay Harbor Island, Jupiter, Wellington and Del Ray Beach, the brokerage finished 2017 with $3.6 billion in closed transactions, up 34 percent from the previous year. Douglas Elliman’s total sales volume was $26.1 billion, up six percent.

Parker, joins other Forbes Real Estate Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to publish knowledgeable insight and thought leadership articles regarding the real estate industry on Forbes.com.

Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise to continue the growth of their businesses — and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.

“Being appointed into the Forbes Real Estate Council speaks to the power and growth of Douglas Elliman’s Florida Brokerage and I am thrilled to become a part of a successful community that is driven by the same eagerness and passion toward the real estate industry” said Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman Florida Brokerage, “I look forward to connecting with likeminded executives across the world and sharing my insights of the growing Florida real estate market with the readers of Forbes.”

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, “We are honored to welcome Douglas Elliman’s Florida Brokerage CEO, Jay Phillip Parker, into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world.”