Join the Discussion: Unity in the Community Panel

— At The Betsy on Wednesday, April 18 at 6 p.m. —

WHO/WHAT: Seeking to host a candid conversation with the Miami Beach community around how to make Memorial Day Weekend better for residents and visitors alike, the city — in partnership with the Miami-Dade branch of the NAACP — is hosting a panel discussion on Wednesday, April 18 at 6 p.m.

“We can only achieve greatness when we work together,” said Commissioner Ricky Arriola. “Unity in the Community is a welcoming venue for everyone to share their thoughts on how we can build a better, stronger, and more just tomorrow.”

Moderated by NAACP Miami-Dade President Ruban Roberts and Commissioner Ricky Arriola, the event will take place at The Betsy Hotel and panelists include: Betsy Hotel owner Jonathan Plutzik, Miami Beach Police Spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez, Professor of African American History Tameeka Hobbs, Headliner Market Group CEO Mike Gardner, GMCVB Vice President of Multicultural Tourism & Development Connie Kinnard and Miami Beach resident Jeff Feldman.

“This is the year of advocacy, the Me Too movement, Black Lives Matter and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas undertaking. It is important for all communities to find a way to connect with what unites us,” added NAACP Miami-Dade President Ruban Roberts. “This is why, Unity in the Community is so very important. The NAACP and the City of Miami Beach are working together to build bridges and tear down walls.”

There will be a closed media discussion prior to the panel at 5 p.m.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 18 at 6 p.m.

WHERE: The Betsy Hotel, Collins Avenue Entrance

1433 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139