José Martí’s Birthday Celebration

— Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. at Collins Park —

WHO/WHAT

Join the City of Miami Beach as they celebrate the birth of Cuban national hero José Martí. Over 160 years later, the poet’s enlightening ideals of freedom and independence continue to inspire not only Cuban-Americans, but the Latin American population as a whole.

“The success of so many Hispanics can be attributed to Martí’s revolutionary work and the foundation he created,” expressed Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez. “The second annual celebration presents a coveted opportunity for older generations to reflect on his life and younger generations to learn of his great work.”

Light refreshments will be served at 9 a.m. with a special ceremony to follow at 10 a.m.

WHEN

Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m.

WHERE

Collins Park, 2100 Collins Avenue