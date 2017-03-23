FROM THE KITCHEN AT THE DUTCH:

Iconic Dining Destination Introduces New Menu Items & Brings Back Timeless Favorites

Executive Chef Adonay Tafur of The Dutch at W South Beach Hotel & Residences, has recently unveiled new seasonal fare showcasing the roots-inspired American fare the restaurant has become known for. Tafur, who works closely with Chef/Co-owner Andrew Carmellini, has created an array of dishes for the spring that celebrate garden-fresh flavors as well as reintroduced some select favorites from the restaurant’s earliest days.

New dishes include a refreshing tomato salad with basil seeds, cucumber and farm goat cheese; prime steak tartare and earthy shiitake, drizzled with a cognac aioli and crusty toasted rye; artichoke ravioli with black truffle and pecorino cheese; diver scallops plated atop cannellini beans and heirloom potatoes; a delectable hanger steak alongside kimchi rice and pickled daikon; spaghetti and Manilla clams with Spanish chorizo; and red snapper “Moqueca” accompanied by spiced lobster broth and refreshing xuxu slaw. Burger lovers will delight in Andrew Carmellini’s famous double cheddar burger, which has finally made its way south from The Dutch New York City. This mouthwatering, succulent double cheeseburger features a secret sauce and of course a side of fries. And, back by popular demand, the little oyster sandwiches are a favorite with a savory picked okra remoulade.

Following the meal, critically-acclaimed pastry chef Josh Gripper offers up amazing creations for dessert. Gripper, who has received both local and national attention for his stunning confections, has added several sweet springtime treats to the popular menu including the chocolate soufflé with hazelnut crunch and dulce de leche ice cream. Churros and doughnuts are the ultimate comfort food with cinnamon and vanilla cream. Also, Gripper’s famous strawberry pie is made fresh daily and served with candied kumquat and mint ice cream.

The Dutch is located inside W South Beach Hotel & Residences, 2201 Collins Avenue, in Miami Beach, Florida, 33139. Breakfast is served daily from 7AM to 11:30AM; Lunch is served daily from noon to 4PM; Dinner is served from 6:30PM to 11:30PM, Sunday – Wednesday, and from 6:30PM to midnight, Thursday – Saturday. The bakery counter is open from 7:30AM to 4PM. For reservations, please call (305) 938-3111 or book online via www.thedutchmiami.com.