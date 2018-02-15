KURO AT SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO TO HOST CLIFF LEDE AND FEL WINE PAIRING DINNER

On Thursday, March 8, 2018, Kuro at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, is hosting an exclusive pairing dinner featuring the acclaimed wines of sister wineries, Cliff Lede and FEL. Hosted by Jason Lede, son of Cliff Lede, the five-course dinner will be prepared by Kuro’s culinary team led by Creative Culinary Director Chef Alex Q. Becker.
The night will begin with a welcome reception at 6:30 p.m. featuring passed hors d’oeuvres, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. All guests in attendance will receive a complimentary bottle of FEL “Savoy Vineyard” Pinot Noir. The dinner is priced at $175 per person (excluding tax and gratuity).
Seating is limited. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 954-316-2900. Additional information can be found at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com/cliff-lede-wine-dinner.htm.
Full menu with drink pairings below:
Passed Hors d’Oeuvres
CHICKEN MOMO
yuzu koshu, olive oil
SALMON
apple chutney, Japanese 12-spice, creamy sesame
FRUIT
yuzu, honey, vanilla
Dinner
HAMACHI
cucumber, Thai chili, sudachi
Paired with FEL Chardonnay, Anderson Valley, California 2015
SCALLOP
scallion, ginger, satsuma, Okinawan potato
Paired with Cliff Lede Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, California 2016
SEABASS
miso, daikon, potato crisp
Paired with FEL “Savoy Vineyard” Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley, California 2014
WAGYU RIBEYE
onion-kombu jam, smoked cauliflower
Paired with Cliff Lede Cabernet Sauvignon, Stag’s Leap District-Napa Valley, California 2014
Cliff Lede “Scarlet Love” Cabernet Sauvignon, Stag’s Leap District-Napa Valley 2014
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE ENTREMET
kinako ganache, blackberry
Paired with Cliff Lede “High Fidelity,” Napa Valley, California 2014
Kuro is located at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at One Seminole Way in Hollywood, Florida. Dinner is served nightly beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Telephone: 800-937-0010
www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com
