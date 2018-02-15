KURO AT SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO TO HOST CLIFF LEDE AND FEL WINE PAIRING DINNER

On Thursday, March 8, 2018, Kuro at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, is hosting an exclusive pairing dinner featuring the acclaimed wines of sister wineries, Cliff Lede and FEL. Hosted by Jason Lede, son of Cliff Lede, the five-course dinner will be prepared by Kuro’s culinary team led by Creative Culinary Director Chef Alex Q. Becker.

The night will begin with a welcome reception at 6:30 p.m. featuring passed hors d’oeuvres, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. All guests in attendance will receive a complimentary bottle of FEL “Savoy Vineyard” Pinot Noir. The dinner is priced at $175 per person (excluding tax and gratuity).

Seating is limited. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 954-316-2900. Additional information can be found at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com/cliff-lede-wine-dinner.htm.

Full menu with drink pairings below:

Passed Hors d’Oeuvres

CHICKEN MOMO

yuzu koshu, olive oil

SALMON

apple chutney, Japanese 12-spice, creamy sesame

FRUIT

yuzu, honey, vanilla

Dinner

HAMACHI

cucumber, Thai chili, sudachi

Paired with FEL Chardonnay, Anderson Valley, California 2015

SCALLOP

scallion, ginger, satsuma, Okinawan potato

Paired with Cliff Lede Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, California 2016

SEABASS

miso, daikon, potato crisp

Paired with FEL “Savoy Vineyard” Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley, California 2014

WAGYU RIBEYE

onion-kombu jam, smoked cauliflower

Paired with Cliff Lede Cabernet Sauvignon, Stag’s Leap District-Napa Valley, California 2014

Cliff Lede “Scarlet Love” Cabernet Sauvignon, Stag’s Leap District-Napa Valley 2014

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE ENTREMET

kinako ganache, blackberry

Paired with Cliff Lede “High Fidelity,” Napa Valley, California 2014

Kuro is located at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at One Seminole Way in Hollywood, Florida. Dinner is served nightly beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Telephone: 800-937-0010

www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com